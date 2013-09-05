Amazing Night Sky Photos by Stargazers: September 2013 (Gallery)

Lagoon Nebula by Hancock and Herrmann

Terry Hancock of Fremont, Michigan, and former NASA scientist Fred Herrmann of Huntsville, Ala., sent this photo of the Lagoon Nebula, also known as Messier 8, to SPACE.com on Sept. 12, 2013. Messier 8 is located in the heart of the Milky Way galaxy in the constellation Sagittarius (the Archer). [Read the full story.]

Abell 39 Planetary Nebula by Bob Franke

Bob Franke / Focal Pointe Observatory

Astrophotographer Bob Franke captured this image of planetary nebula Abell 39 from Focal Pointe Observatory in Chino Valley, Ariz. from June 17 to Aug. 16, 2013. [Read the full story.]

Milky Way in the Cascade Mountains

Jason Brownlee

Stargazer Jason Brownlee sent in a photo of the Milky Way taken on Sept. 9, 2013, from Broken Top Mountain in the central Oregon Cascade Mountains.

Moon and Venus Over Hockinson, WA

Carmen Zabel

Sky watcher Carmen Zabel sent in a photo of the moon and Venus taken over Hockinson, WA, September 8, 2013, at around 7:45 pm (local time), a few minutes after sunset.

Venus, Moon and Milky Way Over Hawaii by Sean King

Sean King

Sean King captured the moon and Venus along with a dazzling Milky Way from Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii on Sept. 8. He used a Nikon D7000 and Nikon 10-24 mm lens to take the photo.

Waning Moon Through Smoke Over Northern Nevada

William Ambrosi

Sky watcher William Ambrosi sent in a photo of the waning moon taken from his front porch in Carson Valley, east of Carson City, NV. He notes that many fires in the western United States, including Yosemite's Rim fire, have made it hard to breathe, but produced unusual photo opportunities. Photo submitted Sept. 4, 2013.

H-alpha Solar Image

Astrophotographer Michael Borman sent in an image of the sun's disk taken with a hydrogen-alpha filter, showing active sunspot regions, a large dark filament, and many prominences around the solar limb. Image taken August 30, 2013, from the deck in his backyard, in Evansville, Indiana.

Bubble Nebula Cropped by Hancock

Terry Hancock captured this cropped image of the Bubble Nebula, or NGC 7635, from Down Under Observatory in Fremont, Mich. on the nights of Aug. 15, 16 and 18. Image posted on Sept. 5. [Read the Full Story Here]

Venus Near Moon on Sept. 8, 2013: Samuel J. Hartman

Samuel J. Hartman

Skywatcher Samuel J. Hartman captured this amazing view of Venus near the crescent moon on Sept. 8, 2013 from State College, Pa.

Solar Prominence With Earth for Scale

Astrophotographer Göran Strand sent in a photo of solar prominences taken on Sept. 4, 2013. He added an image of the Earth for scale. Photo taken in Östersund, Sweden.

Vega Star for Baby Vega

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in a photo of the Milky Way, taken in western Iowa, August 31, 2013. The bright star Vega stands out at top center. He writes that he eagerly took the photo as a favor for friends who just had a baby named Vega, saying, " ... may 'Vega' always look to the heavens!" Image posted Sept. 5.