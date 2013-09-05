Bubble Nebula Dazzles In Stargazer's Stunning Photos

Terry Hancock captured this cropped image of the Bubble Nebula, or NGC 7635, from Down Under Observatory in Fremont, Mich. on the nights of Aug. 15, 16 and 18.

Humid, summer weather didn't burst one veteran astrophotographer's cosmic bubble when he spent three nights capturing this beautiful image of NGC 7635, also known as the Bubble Nebula.

Space photographer Terry Hancock took the photo from Down Under Observatory in Fremont, Mich. after 11 hours of exposure time on the nights of Aug. 15, 16 and 18. To capture the amazing nebula photos, Hancock used a QHY11 monochrome CCD camera, QHY Color Filter Wheel, Astronomy Technologies Astro-Tech 12" f/8 Ritchey-Chrétien astrographoptics, Paramount GT-1100S German Equatorial Mount (with MKS 4000), and image acquisition software Maxim DL5.

"While the skies were clear the seeing conditions were quite poor due to high humidity," Hancock wrote SPACE.com in an email.

Astrophographer Terry Hancock sent SPACE.com this image of the Bubble Nebula, or NGC 7635. He captured the photo from Down Under Observatory in Fremont, Mich. after 11 hours of exposure time over three nights in August.

Approximately 6 light-years wide, NGC 7635 is located roughly 7,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia. A light-year is the distance light travels in one year, or about 6 trillion miles (10 trillion kilometers). Intense radiation and stellar winds from a nearby star created this delicate-looking bubble, which shines pink because of surrounding red, hot gas.

