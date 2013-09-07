Spectacular LADEE Night Launch Photos by SPACE.com Readers (Gallery)

Spectacular NYC View of LADEE Launch: Ben Cooper

Veteran launch photographer Ben Cooper captured this spectacular photo of NASA's LADEE moon probe soaring across the night sky from Top of the Rock, Rockefeller Center, in New York City, about 200 miles north of the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Sept. 6, 2013. A Minotaur V rocket launched the LADEE probe at 11:27 p.m. EDT. [Read the Full Story Here]

Amazing NASA LADEE Launch: Chris Bakley

Chris Bakley

Photographer Chris Bakley captured this stunning image of NASA's LADEE moon probe launch from the beach in Cape May Point, N.J., on Sept. 6, 2013. LADEE launched from Wallops Island, Va., and was visible across a wide swath of the U.S. East Coast. [Read the Full Story Here]

LADEE Launch from Spring Lake, New Jersey

Mike Black

Photographer Mike Black was in Spring Lake, N.J. when he captured this image of the LADEE moon probe launch on Sept. 6, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

LADEE Moon Launch from North Carolina: Ben Gallop

Ben Gallop

Photographer Ben Gallop snapped this serene view of NASA's LADEE moon mission launch from Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, N.C., on the night of Sept. 6, 2013. The mission launched on a Minotaur V rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Center on Wallops Island, Va. [Read the Full Story Here]

LADEE Moon Launch Over Boston: Sean Sullivan

Sean Sullivan

Skywatcher Sean Sullivan captured this view of NASA's LADEE moon probe launch over the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass., on Sept. 6, 2013. LADEE launched from Wallops Island, Va., and was visible from much of the U.S. East Coast. [Read the Full Story Here]

LADEE Launch Seen from Cambridge, Mass.

Sean Sullivan

NASA's LADEE moon probe streaks over Boston in this photo taken from Cambridge, Mass., by Sean Sullivan on Sept. 6, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

LADEE Moon Probe Launch Seen from New Jersey

Scott MacNeill (http://exitpupil.org)

Scott MacNeill snapped this photo of the launch of NASA's LADEE moon mission on Sept. 6, 2013, as seen from Mount Olive, N.J. [Read the Full Story Here]

NASA's LADEE Probe Blasts Off — Nearby View

Val Klavans

Val Klavans, a NASA Social participant for the LADEE launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, snapped this shot of the liftoff from 2 miles away. [Read the Full Story Here]

LADEE Launch Over New Jersey

Marian Przezdzienk

Skyatcher Marian Przezdzienk took this photo of NASA's LADEE spacecaft launching toward the moon from a viewing spot in New Jersey, hundreds of miles from the probe's Wallops Island, Va., launch site, on Sept. 6, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

LADEE Launch Viewed from Jersey City, N.J.

Quentin Le Fevre

Quentin Le Fevre was in Jersey City, N.J. when he captured this view of NASA's LADEE moon mission launch on Sept. 6, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

LADEE Launch Viewed from Jersey City, Number 2

Quentin Le Fevre

A Minotaur V rocket carrying NASA's LADEE moon probe soars above big-city lights in this photo by Quentin Le Fevre, taken on Sept. 6, 2013, in Jersey City, N.J. [Read the Full Story Here]