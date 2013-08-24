Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Aug. 24, 2013

Blue Moon Photos: August Full Moon of 2013 in Pictures

Austin Moloughney

Sky watcher Austin Moloughney sent in a photo of the moon rising taken from Vimy Mountain, Alberta, Canada, on August 18, 2013. [See More Images]

Glowing Northern Lights Dance in Real-Time in Spectacular Aurora Video

A new video shows a "virtual real-time" view of the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, from Sweden's Abisko National Park. [See the Video]

Dazzling Meteor Streaks Over Canary Islands (Photo)

Veteran night sky photographer Tamas Ladanyi of The World at Night captures this stunning photo of a meteor over the Canary Islands. See how he did it. [Read the Full Story]

Photographer Spots Giant Snake-Like Tendril on the Sun (Photo)

Veteran astrophotographer John Chumack has captured spectacular photos of a huge solar filament crawling across the surface of the sun. See how he photographed the sun filament. [Read the Full Story]

Magnificent Lunar Halo Glows Over Malaysia (Photo)

Photographer Justin Ng of Singapore captured this breathtaking image of a lunar halo over Mersing, Malaysia. [Read the Full Story]

New Nova Star Explosion Wows Stargazers: See It Online Today

Justin Ng

The new star explosion Nova Delphinus 2013 captivated stargazers around the world.

So Many Stars

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro captured the Milky Way in Monte Faperras, Mourão, above Lake Alqueva, in the Alqueva Dark Sky Reserve, Portugal, on July 15, 2013. The photo includes Cygnus (The Swan), with the North America nebula (NGC 7000). Down to the right lies the constellation of Sagittarius and many nebulas: M16, M17, M24, M20, and M8, plus the supergiant star Antares. At the top, the bright star is Vega, in the constellation of Lyra, which forms the well-known Summer Triangle with Deneb and Altair. At the left edge of the image, between the arc of the Milky Way and the horizon, Andromeda Galaxy M31 shines. Above the horizon line, the green/yellow band represents the airglow phenomenon. [ See More Images ]

Man, Nature, Technology

ESO/H. Dahle

The Southern Hemisphere’s night sky shines in this photo taken by astronomer Håkon Dahle at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in the Atacama Desert of Chile. Dahle appears silhouetted in the foreground while telescope domes loom in the distance. Håkon took this photo during a week-long observing run at the MPG/ESO 2.2 telescope. Although the Milky Way is usually outshined by light pollution or even the moon, the skies at La Silla are so dark that it is possible to see a shadow cast by the light of the Milky Way alone. [ See More Images ]