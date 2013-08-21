Dazzling Meteor Streaks Over Canary Islands (Photo)

Veteran astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi of The World at Night took this image of a meteor cruising across a Milky Way-filled sky on May 15, 2013 from the mountainous island of Tenerife, Canary Islands. A Tajinste flower appears in the foreground.

A meteor soars across a Milky Way-filled night sky over the Canary Islands in this beautiful photo.

Veteran astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi of The World at Night took this image on May 15 from the mountainous island of Tenerife. A Tajinste flower appears in the foreground with a little light pollution seeping into the image from a nearby beach, according to the photographer.

Our cosmic home, The Milky Way galaxy, is roughly 100 light-years across and comprises nearly 400 billion stars. Earth resides on the Orion Arm of the galaxy, which is a spiral-shaped region of gas and dust located outside the Galactic Center. [Our Milky Way Galaxy: A Visitor's Guide (Infographic)]

