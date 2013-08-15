3D Printing In Space: A New Dimension (Photo Gallery)

3D Printer Passes Microgravity Flight Tests

Made in Space

Made in Space's prototype 3D printer, which is bound for the International Space Station in 2014, has passed a series of microgravity flight tests, company officials say. Image released June 19, 2013.

Lockheed Martin 3D Prints Fuel Tank Simulation with Help from RedEye

RedEye

Lockheed Martin has partnered with RedEye to produce test versions of satellite fuel tanks. [Read the Full Story Here]

Made in Space team members

Made in Space, Inc.

Made in Space team members Adam Ellsworth, Brinson White and Jason Dunn wave to the camera while testing multiple 3D printers in zero-gravity.

3D Printer by Made in Space to Fly to ISS

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

A 3D printer developed by Made in Space will fly to the International Space Station. Image released on July 29, 2013.

3D Printer Bound for Space Station Passes Tests

Made in Space

Deputy program manager Matthew Napoli examines a 3D-printed piece at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center

3D-Printed Rocket Part Passes Key Test

NASA Glenn Research Center

A liquid oxygen/gaseous hydrogen rocket injector assembly built using 3D printing technology is hot-fire tested at NASA Glenn Research Center’s Rocket Combustion Laboratory in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lunar Base by Foster + Partners

ESA/Foster + Partners

In this artist's rendering, a 3D printing robot pours layer after layer of hardened lunar dirt and dust onto an inflatable dome shell, 3D printing a lunar base.