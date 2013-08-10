Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Aug. 10, 2013

Stargazer Snaps Gorgeous Night Sky Photo Over Welsh National Park

Adam Brooks

Amateur night sky photographer Adam Brooks sent SPACE.com this image on July 25. Covering roughly 520 square miles in south and middle Wales, Brecon Beacons National Park is a diverse area of moorlands and mountains, including the Brecon Beacons mountain range, which runs through the center. [Full Story]

Behold, the Dumbbell Nebula! Stargazers Flex Cosmic Muscle with Amazing Photo

André van der Hoeven, Terry Hancock , and Fred Herrmann

Three stargazers exercised their passion for night sky photography to create a stunning image of Messier 27, also known as the Dumbbell Nebula or NGC 6853. [Full Story]

Hazy Gibbous Moon Glows Over Canada (Photo)

Night sky photographer John Chumack took this stunning image of the waning gibbous moon as it rose over Rice Lake, Ontario, Canada on June 26. [Full Story]

Stargazer Snaps Amazing View of Giant 'Wall' In Space (Photo)

Astrophotographer Andre van der Hoeven did not let his light-pollution backyard in the Netherlands stop him from taking this spectacular image of the Cygnus Wall. [Full Story]

Magnificent Panorama Captures Milky Way Glowing Over White Mountains

A veteran astrophotographer’s gut feeling led to a spectacular panoramic image of the Milky Way over the wild White Mountains of New Hampshire. [Full Story]

Wow! Stargazer Eyes Beautiful Region Rich in Nebulas (Photo)

Nebulas abound in this beautiful photo. Taken by astrophotographer André van der Hoeven from his backyard observatory in the Netherlands, this amazing image prominently features the northern constellation Cygnus. [Full Story]