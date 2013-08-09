Hazy Gibbous Moon Glows Over Canada (Photo)

Avid night sky photographer John Chumack took this stunning image of a hazy waning gibbous moon rising over Rice Lake, Ontario, Canada on June 26, 2013. The shot was taken with a Canon Rebel Xsi at Prime Focus of Celestron's 70mm Travel Scope Refractor (400mm FL) mounted on a tripod, 1/2 second exposure, ISO 400.

The moon appears through the haze of clouds in this beautiful night sky photo.

Night sky photographer John Chumack took this stunning image of the waning gibbous moon as it rose over Rice Lake, Ontario, Canada on June 26. The shot was taken with a Canon Rebel Xsi at Prime Focus of Celestron's 70mm Travel Scope Refractor (400mm FL) mounted on a tripod, 1/2 second exposure, ISO 400. [The Moon: 10 Surprising Facts]

The "waning gibbous" phase of the moon refers the transitional phase after the full moon.

