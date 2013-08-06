Wow! Stargazer Eyes Beautiful Region Rich in Nebulas (Photo)

Astrophotographer André van der Hoeven took this photo northern constellation Cygnus from his backyard observatory in the Netherlands. Barnard 344, pictured toward the bottom of the image, is a dark nebula located near the star Sadr in the Gamma Cygni Nebula. Emission nebula LBN234 can be seen in the upper, middle section of the photo. Also reflection nebula VanDenBergh 130 can be spotted in this photo, released to SPACE.com on July 26.

Nebulas abound in this beautiful photo.

Taken by astrophotographer André van der Hoeven from his backyard observatory in the Netherlands, this amazing image prominently features the northern constellation Cygnus .

“It's a region that is not imaged very often and when you look on the Internet you will not find very many pictures, although it's very beautiful in my opinion,” the astrophotographer wrote SPACE.com in an email.

Barnard 344, pictured toward the bottom of the image, is a dark nebula that resides in the night sky close to the star Sadr in the Gamma Cygni Nebula. Emission nebula LBN234 glows with hydrogen and sulfur in the upper, middle section of the photo. Reflection nebula VanDenBergh 130 can also be seen. Located on the periphery of our host galaxy the Milky Way, Cygnus (the Swan) is one of the easiest constellations to spot because it features the Northern Cross.

The photographer sent this image to SPACE.com on July 26. He used a TEC-140 telescope, QSI-583 camera and a Skywatcher NEQ-6 mount to capture the image.

