Best Space Photos of the Week - Aug. 3, 2013

1 Year on Mars in 2 Minutes (Video)

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity will celebrate its one-year anniversary on the Red Planet next week, and to celebrate the occasion, the space agency released a two-minute time-lapse video of the robot's first year of exploration. [Watch the Video]



The new Curiosity rover video draws on 548 fish-eye images from the rover's front Hazard-Avoidance Camera taken between August 2012 and July 2013. NASA released the clip without a soundtrack, and we added music (including the "Day of the Dog" by Matt Haick and "Sin on Stage" by William Werwath).

Russian Spacecraft Delivers Spacesuit Repair Kit to International Space Station

NASA TV

An unmanned Russian spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station Saturday (July 27) bearing food, supplies and a repair kit for a malfunctioning spacesuit on the orbiting outpost. [Read the Full Story]

Amazing Photos: 'New Frontiers of Space' Book Reveals Universe

Akira Fujii/David Malin Images

Comet McNaught shines in 2007 over the Chiro Observatory in Western Australia. Image uploaded on July 25. [See more images]

Astronaut Drives Rover From International Space Station (Photos)

SPACE.com/Mike Wall

A shot of the K10 rover and its lunarscape obstacle course. [See more images]

Stunning New Photo of Andromeda Galaxy Taken by New High-Res Instrument

HSC Project/NAOJ

A new instrument on Japan’s Subaru telescope has captured a stunning photo of the Andromeda galaxy that could open the door to a new understanding of dark matter in the universe. [Read the Full Story]

Hypnotic Space Spiral Imaged by Hubble Telescope

ESA/Hubble & NASA Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt

A mysterious spiral of doom — okay, just a spiral-shaped galaxy — has been captured in a new image by the Hubble Space Telescope. [Read the Full Story]

NASA Finds Blinking Baby Stars with Cosmic 'Hula Hoop'f

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Astronomers using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope have detected a system of young, blinking stars surrounded by a dusty "hula-hoop" of stellar leftovers that could form planets one day. [Read the Full Story]

'Star Trek's' Shuttlecraft Galileo Warps Into Space Center Houston

SPACE.com/Robert Z. Pearlman

The newly restored shuttlecraft Galileo from TV’s “Star Trek” has found its new home in Texas at Space Center Houston. [Read the Full Story]

Chomp! Hamburger Galaxy Feeds Stargazer's Cosmic Appetite

Avid astrophotographer Alessandro Falesiedi captured this image of the delicious Hamburger Galaxy in April 2013. See how he did it. [Read the Full Story]

Surprise Fireball Streaks Across Stunning Night Sky

Sometimes the best is saved for last. It certainly was the case for one night sky photographer Christopher Georgia, who was about to pack up from a night of taking time lapse images of the Milky Way when a bright meteor shot across the sky. [Read the Full Story]

Skywatcher Snaps Beautiful Photo of Massive Spiral Galaxy

Bob Franke / Focal Pointe Observatory

Astrophotographer Bob Franke captured this image of stunning barred spiral galaxy Messier 109 from Focal Pointe Observatory in Chino Valley, Ariz. [Read the Full Story]