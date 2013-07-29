Amazing Photos: 'New Frontiers of Space' Book Reveals Universe

New Frontiers of Space: Book Cover
The cover of Time's "New Frontiers of Space: From Mars to the Edge of the Universe." [Read the Full Story]
Comet McNaught Above Observatory
Comet McNaught shines in 2007 over the Chiro Observatory in Western Australia. Image uploaded on July 25, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Kepler's Field of View
The Kepler spacecraft stares deeply into a certain part of the sky searching for exoplanets shown here. The book "New Frontiers of Space" details some of the big discoveries made the by the telescope. Image uploaded on July 25, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Hottest Known Planet in the Milky Way
WASP-12b is the hottest known planet in the Milky Way. It was found by planet hunters using the SuperWASP (short for Wide Angle Search for Planets). The book "New Frontiers of Space" features new exoplanet science. Image uploaded on July 25, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
The South African Large Telescope
The South African Large Telescope takes snapshots of the sky that allow scientists to study binary star systems. Image uploaded on July 25, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
China's Long March 2F Rocket
China's Long March 2F rocket stands at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The rocket is one of the country's most successful. Image uploaded on July 25, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was named one of the 25 most influential people in space in the new book "New Frontiers of Space." Image uploaded on July 25, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Elon Musk and SpaceX
SpaceX founder Elon Musk was named one of the 25 most influential people in space in the new book "New Frontiers of Space." He stands next to the cluster of Merlin engines attached to the private spaceflight firm's Falcon 9 rocket. Image uploaded on July 25, 2013. [Read the Full Story]