Astronaut Drives Rover From International Space Station (Photos)

Ames Roves Test

A K10 rover negotiates a simulated moonscape at NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif., on July 26, 2013, guided by orbiting International Space Station astronaut Luca Parmitano.

Ames Rover Test Around Rocks

The rover picked its way around rocks and deployed a simulated film-based radio telescope antenna array.

The K10 course for Ames Rover Test

Another shot of the K10 rover and its lunarscape obstacle course.

K10 Rover Next to Radio Antenna Arms

A shot of NASA's K10 rover next to one of the deployed radio antenna arms shortly after the test wrapped up on July 26, 2013. During the test, an astronaut on the International Space Station drove the rover from space.

Ames Rover Test Trailer

Looking back toward the trailer from which engineers kept an eye on the K10 rover during a July 26 test at NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif. During the test, an astronaut drove the rover from the International Space Station.

Guiding the K10 Rover

Astronaut Luca Parmitano on the International Space Station guided the rover well, and NASA officials declared the test run a success.

Looking at Ames Rover Test

After the trial, NASA Ames' Terry Fong (left) looks at a computer screen showing the K10 rover and its surroundings.

View From Ames Lunarscape Hill

A view from atop the highest hill in the Ames lunarscape test ground.