Best Space Pictures of the Week - Dec. 15, 2012

Zoom in On 'Black Marble' Earth View
Now you can see all of the country's nighttime lights in a single high-def image that allows users to zoom in and see tiny details of the so-called "Black Marble" view of Earth.
Running Man Nebula Captured by Online Space Camera
The Running Man nebula sprints into the spotlight in this spectacular night sky photo.
Surprise Radio Jets Revealed in Hercules A Galaxy
An amazing new radio image of elliptical galaxy Hercules A reveals two gigantic cosmic jets shooting from its center.
Nile-Like River Spotted on Saturn Moon Titan
NASA's Cassini spacecraft has spotted a long river snaking across the frigid surface of Saturn's huge moon Titan.
Ancient Galaxy May Be Most Distant Ever Seen
An ancient galaxy spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope may be the most distant ever seen.
Earth Has Its Picture Taken on 12/12/12
For the occasion of 12/12/12, at 12:00, Earth had its portrait taken.
Earth's Highest Mountain Photographed From Space Station
Mount Everest was photographed from orbit by Russian Cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko last week, showing the peak of Earth's highest mountain.
Photos: Geminid Meteors of 2012
Reader-submitted photos of the 2012 Geminids.
Huge Asteroid's Earth Flyby Caught on Video
A new video shows the huge asteroid tumbling through space as it passed by Earth earlier this week.