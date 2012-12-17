Photos: Geminid Meteor Shower of 2012

X Marks the 2012 Geminid Meteors

Astrophotographer Tommy Eliassen sent in a photo of Geminid meteors taken over Hemnes, Nordland, Norway, on Dec. 11, 2012.

2012 Geminid Meteors over Arizona

Sean Parker / www.facebook.com/SeanParkerPhotography

Astrophotographer Sean Parker captured this stunning shot — a composite of about 30 frames — just west of Tucson, Ariz., in the early hours of Dec. 13, 2012. "This image took a lot of work, as I had to scroll through about 400 frames and find which frames had shooting stars in them, then cut out every meteor and blend," Parker said.

2012 Geminid Meteor Over Texas

Mark Ezell

Astrophotographer Mark Ezell sent in this photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 13, 2012, in Lometa, TX.

Geminid Fireball Near Orion

©Dennis Mammana/dennismammana.com

Astrophotographer Dennis Mammana caught a Geminid fireball streaking near the stars of Orion.

Geminid Meteor, Moon and Venus

Greg Diesel Walck

Astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck aimed his camera at a rising crescent moon and Venus when a Geminid meteor conveniently flew through the shot. The photo was taken in Currituck, NC, on Dec. 11, 2012.

2012 Geminid Meteor Over Ohrid, Macedonia

Stojan Stojanovski

Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski sent in this photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 13, 2012, in Ohrid, Macedonia.

2012 Geminid Meteor Over Texas 2

Mark Ezell

Astrophotographer Mark Ezell sent in this photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 13, 2012, in Lometa, TX.

2012 Geminid Meteor Over Ohrid, Macedonia 2

Stojan Stojanovski

Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski sent in this photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 13, 2012, in Ohrid, Macedonia.

2012 Geminid Meteor over India

Swaroop Hangal

This image of a streaking Geminid was captured by Swaroop Hangal of Mumbai, India on Dec. 13, 2012.

2012 Geminid Meteor Over Redondo Beach, CA

Jason Hullinger

Astrophotographer Jason Hullinger took this shot of a Geminid meteor in the Pleiades constellation from Redondo Beach, CA, on Dec. 14, 2012.

2012 Geminid Meteor Over Freeland, MD

Mike Hankey

Astrophotographer Mike Hankey sent in his shot of a Geminid meteor taken over Freeland, MD, December 2012. He wrote: "There was great weather in Freeland MD and I was seeing 2-3 meteors per minute between the hours of 1 and 4. They often came in spurts with 3 or 4 in a row and then none for a few minutes then a few more. I also noticed several meteors not originating from the Geminid radiant."