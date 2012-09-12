This space wallpaper of the region of sky around the Pencil Nebula shows a spectacular celestial landscape featuring the blue filaments of the Vela supernova remnant, the red glow of clouds of hydrogen and countless stars. It is a colour composite made from exposures from the Digitized Sky Survey 2. Full Story
Wide-field View of the Sky around the Pencil Nebula Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2/Davide Martin)
