Wide-field View of the Sky around the Pencil Nebula Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Wide-field View of the Sky around the Pencil Nebula
The oddly shaped Pencil Nebula (NGC 2736) is pictured in this image from the European Southern Observatory's La Silla Observatory in Chile. The image was released on Sept. 12, 2012.
(Image: © ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2/Davide Martin)

This space wallpaper of the region of sky around the Pencil Nebula shows a spectacular celestial landscape featuring the blue filaments of the Vela supernova remnant, the red glow of clouds of hydrogen and countless stars. It is a colour composite made from exposures from the Digitized Sky Survey 2. Full Story

