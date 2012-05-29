Robotic Arm Grapples SpaceX Dragon at International Space Station Space Wallpaper

With clouds and land forming a backdrop, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is grappled by the Canadarm2 robotic arm at the International Space Station. (Image: © NASA)

This space wallpaper reveals, with clouds and land forming a backdrop, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is grappled by the Canadarm2 robotic arm at the International Space Station. Expedition 31 Flight Engineers Don Pettit and Andre Kuipers grappled Dragon at 9:56 a.m. (EDT) and used the robotic arm to berth Dragon to the Earth-facing side of the station's Harmony node at 12:02 p.m. Wallpapers Standard

