Gallery: Meet Dream Chaser, a Private Space Plane

Dream Chaser Drop Test: Mountains

Sierra Nevada Corp.

Sierra Nevada Corp.'s Dream Chaser space plane prototype soars down to Earth with mountains as a backdrop in this still from an Oct. 26, 2013 drop test at Edwards Air Force Base in California. [Read the Full Story on the Test Flight Here]

Dream Chaser Drop Test Landing Gear Malfunction

Sierra Nevada Corp.

The private Dream Chaser space plane built by Sierra Nevada Corp. is seen landing with its left landing gear not deployed properly in this still from an Oct. 26, 2013 unmanned drop test at Edwards Air Force Base in California. The gear malfunction caused the prototype to skid off the runway. [Read the Full Story on the Test Flight Here]

Dream Chaser Docking with the International Space Station

Sierra Nevada

An artist's concept of Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser space plane docking with the International Space Station.

Dream Chaser Captive-Carry Test

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) Space Systems' Dream Chaser flight vehicle is lifted by an Erickson Air-Crane helicopter near the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Jefferson County, Colo., on May 29, during a captive-carry test.

Commercial Spaceship Profile: Sierra Nevada Dream Chaser (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

Sierra Nevada Corporation is developing its Dream Chaser spaceplane to ferry astronauts to Earth orbit and to the International Space Station. See how the Dream Chaser space plane works in this infographic.

Dream Chaser Launching on an Atlas 5

Mark Maxwell

Dream Chaser launches on an Atlas V rocket in this artist's conception.

Dream Chaser Launch Ascent

Sierra Nevada

An artistic rendition of the Dream Chaser vehicle launching into space.

Mark Maxwell

Dream Chaser docks with the International Space Station in this artist's conception.

Dream Chaser Cockpit-Based Flight Simulator

Sierra Nevada

A view of the Dream Chaser's cockpit-based flight simulator.

Dream Chaser Landing on Conventional Runway

Sierra Nevada

An artist's depiction of the Dream Chaser vehicle landing on a conventional runway at the end of its mission.

Dream Chaser: Heritage Hardware, a New Way of Doing Business

Jenifer Harrington

SpaceDev rolled out their Dream Chaser space plane this week.