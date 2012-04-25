Sierra Nevada Corp.'s Dream Chaser space plane is a planned reusable winged spaceship designed to launch atop an Atlas 5 rocket to carry astronauts into low-Earth orbit. The spacecraft is expected to carry crews of six or seven people and is based on the HL-20 lifting body design developed by NASA after seeing images of Russia's BOR-2 craft during the Cold War. Learn more about the Dream Chaser space plane in this SPACE.com infographic.
Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser Space Plane (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
