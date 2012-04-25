Trending

Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser Space Plane (Infographic)

By Spaceflight 

Sierra Nevada Corporation is developing its Dream Chaser spaceplane to ferry astronauts to Earth orbit and to the International Space Station.
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)

Sierra Nevada Corp.'s Dream Chaser space plane is a planned reusable winged spaceship designed to launch atop an Atlas 5 rocket to carry astronauts into low-Earth orbit. The spacecraft is expected to carry crews of six or seven people and is based on the HL-20 lifting body design developed by NASA after seeing images of Russia's BOR-2 craft during the Cold War. Learn more about the Dream Chaser space plane in this SPACE.com infographic.

