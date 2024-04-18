'Transformers One' 1st trailer unveils Optimus Prime and Megatron's shared history (video)

"Transformers One" aims to return the long-running 'Robots in Disguise' franchise to its animated roots, and it could be more than meets the eye. After "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" last year, the second chapter in the rebooted live-action Transformers continuity, Paramount and Hasbro are dropping an all-new Cybertronian adventure on us this summer.

As far as we know, the animated theatrical feature won't be directly connected to the live-action movies, whose next step will be a huge Transformers & G.I. Joe crossover designed to please the diehard fans that grew up in the '80s.

Instead, "Transformers One" is taking viewers all the way back to pre-war Cybertron, introducing Optimus Prime and Megatron not as enemies, but as allies. Of course, expect things to turn sour sooner rather than later.

Paramount Pictures has finally unveiled the first-ever "Transformers One" trailer on YouTube and its social media channels. We also know that the movie has a staggered release worldwide and will roll out to cinemas from Sept. 13, 2024 (the U.S. will have to wait until Sept. 20). Watch the Transformers One official trailer here:

Still from the trailer for 'Transformers One.' (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

From this first preview, "Transformers One" looks pretty slick. It's been so long since a Transformers movie spent more than a few minutes on the planet Cybertron that it automatically makes this movie more enticing than other recent big-screen efforts.

In fact, the story goes so far back that Optimus Prime and Megatron haven't earned those names yet and are instead teens called Orion Pax and D-16. They haven't even learned how to transform into vehicles yet, something the trailer shows happening for the very first time to comedic effect.

The animated aesthetic and more youthful tone will surely set "Transformers One" apart from previous Transformers movies – it's the kind of refresh that recently worked wonders for Spider-Man as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Alongside the debut trailer, the "Transformers One" first poster shows off the sleek animation style as well as it's mischievous charm:

The first official movie poster for the animated movie "Transformers One." (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The star-studded voice cast of "Transformers One" includes Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16/Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127/Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi playing an undisclosed role (perhaps one of the scary alien villains?).

Josh Cooley ("Toy Story 4") is directing the animated prequel from a script by Andrew Barrer ("Ant-Man and the Wasp") and Gabriel Ferrari ("No Exit"). The soundtrack comes from Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL ("Rebel Moon", "Godzilla x Kong").