Everything we know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

As the Disney-run Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) pushes onward in 2023 with three movies and several new Disney Plus shows, Sony Pictures still retains the big-screen rights to Spider-Man and much of the immediate Marvel universe that surrounds the character. After the astounding success that was 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, its sequel – titled Across the Spider-Verse – is finally around the corner.

Development on the first of the two planned sequels (Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to arrive in 2024) began before the first movie’s release in 2018, with most of the same writing and directing team attached. An official announcement came in November 2019, with animation work beginning in June 2020. Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally Across the Spider-Verse: Part 1, but it ended up earning a title of its own.

Much like Marvel Studios’ current MCU saga, Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels, as their titles suggest, deal with the mind-bending concept of a multiverse connecting a vast number of realities, each with its own Spider-People. Following the original animated movies, the third live-action Spider-Man movie produced alongside Disney’s Marvel Studios – No Way Home – also explored the idea of Spider-Man variants crossing paths. Now, Across the Spider-Verse is upping the scope tenfold and going bananas with the premise.

June 2, 2023

Originally, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was set for release on April 8, 2022, but was eventually shifted to October 7, 2022 due to pandemic-related box office performance fears. And, as we all know, it didn’t make that date either.

The final release date for the movie is June 2, 2023. The rest of the month will be busy (if plans don’t change) as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Pixar’s Elemental, The Flash, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be competing for the summer box office crown as well.

How to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will initially only be available to watch in cinemas when it launches on June 2, 2023.

Since this is a Sony project and not connected to the MCU or Disney, it's unlikely to crop up on Disney+, even after the cinema run ends. The first movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has been available to watch on Netflix, Disney+, and Sling since its release, so all bets are off for which streaming service it will land on.

What is the plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ended with Miles Morales and the Spider-People from other dimensions shutting down Wilson Fisk’s dangerous collider, which the villain wanted to use to access a parallel universe where his late wife and son are alive. The heroes went back to their respective dimensions after the final battle, and Miles embraced the responsibilities of his new life, with and without the Spider-Man mask. But, surprise, surprise, Spider-Gwen found a way to contact him from her own dimension.

As teased by Into the Spider-Verse’s hilarious post-credits scene, Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 will play a major role in the sequel, leading the Spider-Force, a group of Spider-People from all over the multiverse tasked with defending its integrity. Against expectations, Miles will find himself at odds with both the Spider-Force and Gwen when they discuss how to handle the threat of an extremely dangerous villain called the Spot.

Fans can expect to see five different universes: Earth-65 (Gwen Stacy's stomping ground), the city of Mumbattan (home of newly announced Spider-Man India), Nueva York (Spider-Man 2099's world), '70s inspired New London (Spider-Punk's turf), as well as a mysterious fifth universe that is being kept tightly under wraps.

The movie will also explore the relationship between Miles and Gwen, and how Spider-Punk is a romantic rival for Gwen's affections, leading to some jealous feelings - it's going to be am emotional journey for sure!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailers

The first Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse first-look teaser arrived on December 5, 2021. It gave us a longer-than-expected peek at Miles and Gwen’s first reunion in the movies as well as a bit of the amazing journey he’ll embark on. You can watch it below:

More than a year later, on December 13, 2022, the first proper trailer arrived. It offered us a better look at where Miles’ character arc is heading and introduced us to the Spider-Force. Check it out here:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast

The returning voice cast members are Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), Jorma Taccone (The Vulture), and Luna Lauren Vélez (Rio Morales), among others. Sadly it's looking unlikely that Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir will be returning in the new movie.

New additions to the increasingly busy list of all-star voices include Jason Schwartzman (Jonathan Ohnn aka The Spot), Issa Rae (Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman), Daniel Kaluuya (Hobart “Hobie” Brown aka Spider-Punk), Greta Lee (Lyla, Miguel’s AI assistant), and Shea Whigham (George Stacy, Gwen’s father). We also say hello to Spider-Man India who will be voiced by Karan Soni (Deadpool).

It has also been teased that Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) might be making a cameo, but as of yet nothing is confirmed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse directors, writers, & crew

None of the co-directors from Into the Spider-Verse (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman) are returning. Instead, animation veterans Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are making their feature directorial debut with Across the Spider-Verse.

Phil Lord, co-writer and producer on the first movie, was joined by boon companion Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, The Afterparty) and superhero movie veteran Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to pen the script for the sequel. Lord, Miller, Christina Steinberg, and Sony’s Avi Arad and Amy Pascal are the producers on the project.

Daniel Pemberton (Birds of Prey, The Bad Guys) confirmed in December 2020 that he would return to compose the first sequel’s score, probably returning for Beyond the Spider-Verse as well.