TikTok-viral astronaut star projector 15% off pre-Black Friday

The Aukyo astronaut star projector is a viral hit on social media, TikTok. It is also currently 15% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

There's a lot to like about this star projector, not just the saving and even if you haven't seen it on TikTok. The standout feature is undoubtedly its awesome astro appearance, the fact that it comes in the shape of an astronaut. It also features 17 different modes to choose from, including eight unique nebula effects, a remote control and timers. It's an ideal gift for kids or anyone who wants cool effects in their room.

We reviewed the Astronaut Starry Sky star projector last year and found while there are several model variants and manufacturers around, each astronaut projector is almost identical in build and quality. However, if this isn't quite right for you then check out our best star projectors or our Black Friday space gifts guides.

Black Friday arrives on November 24 and we're hoping to see plenty of reductions on star projectors across the annual sales event. However, as retailers compete with each other to offer the lowest prices, we are starting to see a few early deals. This is the case here as this viral astronaut star projector is now 15%, making it a handy deal to beat the rush and an ideal gift for anyone interested in star projectors.

The 17 different modes include nebula effects as well as laser effects and as the head of the astronaut is connected magnetically, it can be adjusted to make a new projection angle. It has four different brightness settings too as well as a 360-degree rotating arm, making it a cool decoration as well as a handy star projector.

Key specs: 17 total modes, nebula and laser effects, adjustable brightness settings, astronaut design, 360-degree rotatable head, rotating arm, adjustable projection angle, 45 and 90-minute timer.

Buy if: You want to save money on a fantastic gift idea, beat the Black Friday rush or you just want a cool setting in a particular room.

Don't buy if: You're waiting for Black Friday sales or you want scientific accuracy with your star projector.

Alternative models: The Sega Toys Homestar Flux is a premium model and one we think is the best overall star projector out there. The Brainstorm Home Planetarium is our other recommendation as it's also on offer, at a similar price, and is the best for homeschooling, we think, out there.