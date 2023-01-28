Return to the Rocinante with a new 12-issue comic series, 'The Expanse: Dragon Tooth'

Prime Video's exceptional space opera show "The Expanse" finished its sixth and final season back in January of 2022, and we deeply miss the intrepid crew of the Rocinante and their harrowing exploits throughout the solar system.

Based on the nine-novel series by writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, "The Expanse" was a revelation for hardcore fans of military sci-fi and cosmic horror that featured a stellar cast and striking special effects. Due to the 30-year time leap in the final three books, the series was cancelled after the adaptation of "Babylon's Ashes" and before the rise of the Laconian Empire.

To provide an exhilarating return to the world of the Belters, Earthers, and Martians, Boom! Studios is delivering an original comic book saga straight out of the realm of "The Expanse" with "The Expanse: Dragon Tooth."

A variant cover for "The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #1." (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Written by comic book luminary Andy Diggle ("Green Lanterns," "James Bond") and injected with arresting imagery by Spanish artist Rubine ("Voltron: Legendary Defender"), this 12-issue limited series seeks to enlarge "The Expanse" universe beyond the TV show’s last season and serves to bridge the gap between "The Expanse: Babylon's Ashes" and "The Expanse: Persepolis Rising."

Its storyline links together frayed plot threads and explains unanswered questions from the Amazon Prime series in myriad ways to expand fans' appreciation of the provocative source material.

"Andy has an amazing track record, and his plans for the story are like nothing we've seen before. It's going to be genuinely outstanding," said Abraham and Franck, who also served as executive producers of the Prime Video series.

Diggle is a well-known creator for multiple publishers in the industry; he penned the bestselling "Green Arrow: Year One," "The Losers," "Cold Iron" and the Eisner-nominated sci-fi graphic novel "Prométhée 13:13." Here he's set adrift in the deep end of "The Expanse's" imaginative sandbox.

"It's not often you get to work on something you already love with your whole heart, and everyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about 'The Expanse.' Suit up and strap in — we're gonna be pulling some high-g maneuvers!" Diggle said in a press release (opens in new tab).

Barcelona-based artist Rubine attended the prestigious Joso School, and his distinguished work has been showcased in books like "Voltron: Legendary Defender," "Nancy in Hell" and "Astronaut Down."

"It is a real honor for me to participate in this project," Rubine said in the same press release. "'The Expanse' is a spectacular sci-fi story, authentic and superbly done. But it is also an existential portrait of the course of humanity. How, unfortunately, we constantly repeat the same mistakes of the past. And how only by getting rid of grudges and prejudices can we forge ahead as a society. With what's happening nowadays, it's an important message to get across.

"I hope you enjoy this comic as much as Andy and I are enjoying working on it. Andy has prepared a brilliant story faithful to the series, full of plot twists, intrigue, humanity and a lot of heart. Travel with us in the Rocinante!"

Boom! Studios' "The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #1" rockets into comic shops this April showcasing a main cover by Eisner Award-winning illustrator Christian Ward ("Invisible Kingdom") and multiple variant covers by esteemed artists Jung-Geun Yoon ("Something is Killing the Children"), E.M. Gist ("Star Wars"), and Salvador Larroca ("Doctor Doom").

