The best VR headset deal of Prime Day - Save $100 on Meta Quest 2 and get a free $50 gift card

By Chris McMullen
published

If you want to play amazing space VR experiences, the 128 GB Meta Quest 2 is a bargain at $299 plus a $50 Amazon or Best Buy gift card.

Meta Quest 2 128 GB Headset
Meta Quest 2 128 GB Headset (Image credit: Oculus)

Want to get into VR but don't want to break the bank? Grab the 128 GB Meta Quest 2 for $299 from either Amazon or Best Buy, with a $50 gift card thrown in. 

The Meta Quest 2 can be used with a PC but that's not what this headset is for. It's designed to deliver a standalone VR experience, without the need for any meddling with a mouse, a wire or any similar trappings. 

Just put in on and you're whisked away to VR land, whether that's slaughtering zombies in Resident Evil 4, flailing around in Beat Saber or just chilling out by a virtual lake. And at $100 off, you're looking at a virtual bargain. 

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset (128 GB) + $50 voucher
Was: $399.99
Now: $299.99 at Amazon
Overview: The Meta Quest 2 can be used with a PC but it excels as a standalone virtual reality headset. There are so many apps and games you're unlikely ever to get bored. 

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset (128 GB) + $50 voucher
Was: $399.99
Now: $299.99 at Best Buy
Overview: Best Buy is offering the exact same deal, so it just depends where you'd rather get a $50 voucher for.

Key features: 1832 x 1920 resolution per eye, 128 GB of storage, comes with two Touch controllers, works without a PC.

Price history: Before today's deal, the Meta Quest 2's price has gone up and down a little. Meta themselves raised the price of the headset some time back and phased out the 64 GB model. But the headset has never gone lower than $299.99 and while it's the same price at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy throw in a $50 gift card. 

Price comparison: Amazon: $299.99 | Best Buy: $299.99 | Walmart: $299.99

Reviews consensus:  The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent standalone headset and the lack of wires makes for a much more immersive experience. You just pick it up and go and the freedom it offers is a real joy. It's slightly disappointing that the controllers run on AA batteries with no rechargeable option, but that's not a deal breaker. 

Space: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ 

Buy it if: You want a cheap but fun way to get into VR, without all the fuss of wires or meddling with a PC. 

Don't buy it if: You're prepared to wait for the more powerful Meta Quest 3 which is arriving later this year, priced at $499.

Featured in guides: Best VR headsets, best VR space experiences.

Chris McMullen
Contributing Writer

Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.