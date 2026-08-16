Stomp Rockets: The perfect start to model rocketry for kids?

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When it comes to space exploration, rockets are probably one of the coolest things you'll learn about as a kid. Zooming off into space, traveling to new planets and searching for potential life are all things that feel like they should be impossible. For any age of space enthusiast, it's pretty darn cool. For kids, though, learning about rockets can mark an amazing introduction, sparking a lifelong love of space. But, while real rockets aren't really obtainable, kids can always start out with model rocketry.

One of the most child-friendly, affordable and safest ways to get into this hobby, though, is by trying out Stomp Rockets. These toy rockets can be propelled into the air by a simple stomp onto a launcher, hence the name. Attached with a flexible hose, when you compress the launcher, it releases the air into the rocket and makes it fly. A fairly simple concept, but one that can be a lot of fun for kids and very educational (without feeling like you're learning).

Best stomp rockets you can buy today

Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket Launcher: $19.99 at Amazon For slightly older kids, aged 5 and up, the Stomp Rocket Ultra can reach heights of up to 200 feet. This time, they lose the cone nose of usual rockets, adopting a foam-tipped rounded tip to make sure they don’t hurt anybody when flying back down to the ground.

Stomp Rocket Original Dueling Rocket Launcher: $29.99 at Amazon If playing with Stomp Rockets with friends and family is on the agenda, then the Original Dueling Set comes with eight rockets ready to battle. You can launch two rockets at the same time and compete on who gets theirs the highest. And they can reach heights of up to 200 feet if you stomp them hard enough, which is almost 20 stories high.

Stomp Rocket NASA Space Collection Rocket Launcher: $29.99 at Amazon If your kid is a big fan of NASA, then this Stomp Rocket Space Collection comes with three NASA rockets styled like the Saturn V Rocket, Space Shuttle Atlantis and SLS Rocket. Plus, the adjustable launch stand lets kids experiment with different trajectories and forces, creating their own experiments.

Stomp Rocket Super High-Performance X-Treme Rocket Launcher: $19.99 at Amazon This set is recommended for ages 9-13 because of just how high it’s capable of going, which isn’t all that surprising to hear since it’s considered to be the ‘Super High-Performance X-Treme’ version. It even comes with its own special X-Treme rockets to reach heights of up to 400 feet.

Stomp Rocket Jr Glow Rocket Launcher: $17.99 at Amazon Part of the Jr range, the Glow Rockets come in a pack of four, reaching up to 100 feet in the air. You can also pay an extra $2 to secure three more rockets in the next size up. Listed as the number one bestseller in Toy Foam Blaster Sets on Amazon, they’re a lot of fun and carry that same 100% kid-powered tagline.

Stomp Rocket Jr Multi-Color Rocket Launcher: $27.99 at Amazon Part of the Original Stomp Rocket collection, these Jr Multi-Color Rockets are the best starter rockets for kids aged 3 and up. You get eight rockets in the pack and four different colors: Air Force blue, neon green, glow-in-the-dark yellow and fire engine red. A great introduction to experimenting with gravity and force without having to spend more than $30.

With such simple mechanics behind it and no need for batteries, electronics or even assembly, it's a lot of fun without having to put in too much effort. So, when it comes to kids getting into it, it's a pretty perfect combination.

Model rocketry as a hobby can range anywhere from building your very own rocket from scratch to wiring up an actual engine to make it fly. And, while there are plenty of the best model rocket sets, these may be too advanced for children. So, before you hit the more advanced stages of model rocketry, it's best to find a place to start that feels more beginner-friendly. And there's a variety of different Stomp Rockets you can buy, like the NASA collection Rocket Launcher for $29.99 and the Super High-Performance X-Treme Rocket Launcher for $26.99. We'll jump into exactly what's great about Stomp Rockets below.

They are easy to use

Stomp rockets are a great way to kindle your child's interest in STEM. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first thing to talk about when it comes to Stomp Rockets is how easy they are to use. Each Stomp Rocket kit usually comes with the rocket, a launch stand, a flexible hose and a launcher — and that's about it. There's no need for batteries, cords or plugs, meaning using them outside is super streamlined and not at all technical. Plus, you'll be urging your kids to get outside to play because, depending on how hard you stomp, rockets can reach up pretty high into the air, sometimes up to 400 feet (depending on age suitability).

Stomp Rockets are also 100% kid-powered, which is a huge deal for little kids who want to practise independence and feel confident in what they're learning about. To help with this, each box comes with a selection of rockets to stomp with. If kids lose any of them, or if they just want to load them up and stomp them over and over again without having to run around picking them up first, then it's easy.

In comparison, other model rocketry can come with an abundance of intricate pieces that can feel overwhelming or too complicated, or there are ignition-based model rockets, like the ones found amongst the best model rocket sets, that can be very technical.

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While that's great for model rocketry hobbyists as they get older, the Stomp Rockets are a great place to start for younger kids because of how truly simple they are. Plus, they also encourage a lot of activity from your kids, jumping and running about to blast off. And if there's one thing we know for sure about kids, they've got a lot of energy!

They're about as safe as it gets

Stomp rockets are completely kid-powered and don't require batteries, special fuel or anything that might need adult supervision. (Image credit: D&L Company)

One of the biggest draws to Stomp Rockets is how safe they are to use. As I already mentioned, they're so safe in fact that kids can power them all by themselves. As the Original Stomp Rocket Jr. Rocket Set for $27.99 puts it directly on the box: “100% Kid Powered”.

There's no assembly required; the rockets and accompanying accessories are often made from simple foam and plastic, and the height they travel tends to vary depending on the age on the box. All solid reasons that your kid can play and experiment with them without adults needing to get too involved. For the Jr. Rocket Set, for example, it's suitable for 3 years and up, traveling to heights of 100 feet. For something more advanced, but still accessible, the Stomp Rocket Original Dueling Rockets is for ages 5 and up, reaching up to 200 feet in the air.

You'll notice that the only safety concern with Stomp Rockets seems to relate to how high they launch up into the air. That's why the Super High-Performance X-Treme Rocket Launcher I mentioned earlier recommends use for ages 9-13 only, reaching up to 400 feet. But they also adopt a rounded-out nose, rather than a tip, to ensure safe landing.

As kids get older, they might want to experiment with more advanced model rockets, including those with a launch pad and ignition switch. This is where safety protocol and adult supervision are essential, as they're considered a lot more dangerous. As NASA advises in their Beginner's Guide to Aeronautics: “At NASA, we take safety very seriously in everything that we do. Safety is the first mission in flying, whether it is flying the Space Shuttle, an experimental aircraft, or a model rocket. You must always be aware of the people and things around you that can be harmed by your rocket, or which can harm you or your rocket.”

Stomp rockets are relatively inexpensive

A simple design means stomp rockets are inexpensive and make a great gifts for kids. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amongst the selection of Stomp Rockets we've researched online, they tend to range between $15-$30 and that's incredibly affordable when it comes to model rocketry. But why are they a lot cheaper? Well, they're a lot simpler and require far fewer parts, especially considering they come fully assembled. If you run out of rockets, you can also purchase refills that'll only cost you around $10-$20, depending on the model and how many you buy.

With more expensive model rockets, the price can jump up when you're buying kits that need to be built. Additionally, you'll be spending more on acquiring extra parts or upgrades to existing model rocket kits. A pack of model rocket engines can cost you as much as a whole kit of Stomp Rockets. Engine starters, igniter plugs, launch pads, and controllers are all things that can cost you money.

When you're just getting started, model rocket kits will also require you to have your own tools to build them. And tools are unlikely to be something you'd have your kids own when they're just learning, and they're only little. So, you can save yourself money there, too (for now).

Don't be surprised by their limitations

Want to extra educational value to the' stomp rocket experience? NASA has instructions on how to build your own. (Image credit: NASA JPL)

Of course, if you're not spending the money on all these additional extras, you're also not getting them. With Stomp Rockets, they're pretty basic kits that don't come with a lot of additional extras and that is one of their limitations. They won't reach incredible heights, they won't deploy parachutes to float safely to the ground, and they certainly won't let out any exhaust when they fly skyward. But they're also incredibly safe and that's why they're better suited for younger children.

If you are missing out on the building perspective of Stomp Rockets, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory does offer an online lesson for teachers to practice in class, creating the nose cone, fuselage and fins while powering it with a simple empty water bottle. However, this is targeted at grades 4 and up.

They might not always fly as high as you want and they might be susceptible to breaking given their foam construction, but it can't be doubted that they're easy for younger kids to use and a great introduction to model rocketry without stressing about safety, price or fun.

Stomp Rocket Jr Multi-Color Rocket Launcher: $27.99 at Amazon Part of the Original Stomp Rocket collection, these Jr Multi-Color Rockets are the best starter rockets for kids aged 3 and up. You get eight rockets in the pack and four different colors: Air Force blue, neon green, glow-in-the-dark yellow and fire engine red. A great introduction to experimenting with gravity and force without having to spend more than $30.

Stomp Rocket Jr Glow Rocket Launcher: $17.99 at Amazon Part of the Jr range, the Glow Rockets come in a pack of four, reaching up to 100 feet in the air. You can also pay an extra $2 to secure three more rockets in the next size up. Listed as the number one bestseller in Toy Foam Blaster Sets on Amazon, they’re a lot of fun and carry that same 100% kid-powered tagline.

Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket Launcher: $19.99 at Amazon For slightly older kids, aged 5 and up, the Stomp Rocket Ultra can reach heights of up to 200 feet. This time, they lose the cone nose of usual rockets, adopting a foam-tipped rounded tip to make sure they don’t hurt anybody when flying back down to the ground.

Stomp Rocket Original Dueling Rocket Launcher: $29.99 at Amazon If playing with Stomp Rockets with friends and family is on the agenda, then the Original Dueling Set comes with eight rockets ready to battle. You can launch two rockets at the same time and compete on who gets theirs the highest. And they can reach heights of up to 200 feet if you stomp them hard enough, which is almost 20 stories high.

Stomp Rocket NASA Space Collection Rocket Launcher: $29.99 at Amazon If your kid is a big fan of NASA, then this Stomp Rocket Space Collection comes with three NASA rockets styled like the Saturn V Rocket, Space Shuttle Atlantis and SLS Rocket. Plus, the adjustable launch stand lets kids experiment with different trajectories and forces, creating their own experiments.