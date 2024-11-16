Last supermoon of 2024 wows skywatchers around the world with Full Beaver Moon (photos)

The final supermoon of 2024, the Beaver Moon of November, thrilled skywatchers around the world as it ushered in the weekend with a stunning night sky sight.

November's full moon rose on Friday (Nov. 15) while the moon was slightly closer to Earth in its orbit, making it what's known as a supermoon. These full moons can appear slightly larger in the night sky due to the moon's proximity to Earth during the full phase. November's Beaver Moon was the last of four consecutive supermoons this year, a series that began with August's Sturgeon supermoon.

As seen in the photos below, the Full Beaver Moon did not disappoint.

For some skywatchers like Lisa Shislowski, a photographer based in Plantation, Florida, Friday's Super Beaver Moon show began early.

"While running an early morning errand before sunrise this morning, I saw the bright Beaver Moon in the sky getting closer to setting," Shislowski told Space.com in an email.

"I pulled off to a Levee area in Coral Springs, to watch it set. As the moon was about to set, the glow of the moon turned to a lighter orange and set behind the long blades of Sawgrass in the Everglades."

Image 1 of 2 Photographer Lisa Shislowski of Plantation, Florida captured these views of the rising Beaver Moon supermoon over the Everglades on Nov. 15, 2024. (Image credit: Lisa Shislowski) (Image credit: Lisa Shislowski)

Shislowski snapped a series of stunning images of the full Beaver moon with a thin line of clouds crossing its face as it slid ever closer to the horizon.

A horizon of a different sort faced photojournalist Gary Hershorn in New York City Friday night. Hershorn, who regularly shares night sky images on X (formerly Twitter), snapped amazing views of the Beaver Moon from Jersey City, New Jersey as it set behind NYC's iconic Chrysler Building, as well as another architectural wonder. The photos were even featured by Getty Images.

The full Beaver Supermoon rises behind the Chrysler Building and Empire State Building as the sun sets in New York City Friday evening #newyorkcity #nyc #newyork #BeaverSuperMoon #moon #fullmoon @empirestatebldg pic.twitter.com/fJhlMfE3KpNovember 15, 2024

Hershorn also captured a striking view of the Super Beaver Moon as it backlit observers 1,100 feet up atop the EdgeNYC observation deck and City Climb at Hudson Yards in New York City. I've been on that observation deck and can say the evening view is amazing.

The full Beaver Supermoon rises behind the EdgeNYC observation deck and City Climb at Hudson Yards in New York City, Friday evening #newyorkcity #nyc #newyork #fullmoon #supermoon #moon #BeaverSuperMoon #fullmoon @edgenyc pic.twitter.com/F7j68j2icnNovember 16, 2024

In Secaucus, New Jersey, photojournalist Islam Dogru captured the cross between nature and amusement in a pair of images of the year's last supermoon.

In one photo, Dogru, a photographer for the Anadolu news service and Getty Images, shows the full moon framed between a flock of birds and a power line with other birds resting in the dawn light on Saturday (Nov. 16).

Photographer Islam Dogru captured birds flying and resting as the Beaver Full Moon lit up the predawn sky on Nov. 16., 2024 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Image credit: Islam Dogru/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Dogru's second photo then looked toward New Jersey's giant American Dream Mall, where the Beaver Moon shined above a huge Ferris Wheel during daybreak.

Photographer Islam Dogru captured this photo of the 2024 Beaver Moon over the Ferris wheel of the American Dream Mall in Secaucus, New Jersey on Nov. 16, 2024. (Image credit: Islam Dogru/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Jason Major, a Rhode Island graphic designer and astrophotographer who processes NASA images his spare time, captured a serene sight of the Beaver Full Moon as it shined in a pink evening sky over swimming ducks and skeleton-like trees devoid of leaves.

Tonight's super full Beaver Moon 🌕 pic.twitter.com/TrkNQx3ZJoNovember 15, 2024

In Kashmir, photographer Muzamil Mattoo of NurPHoto and Getty Images captured the supermoon as it shined above buildings in Srinagar. Most of Mattoo's photos show the moon as it silhouettes a crescent moon or crescent moon and star feature atop local buildings.

The Beaver moon rises in Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir, on Nov. 15, 2024 in this photo by Muzamil Mattoo of NurPHoto and Getty Images. (Image credit: Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in Singapore photojournalist Roslan Rahman of AFP and Getty Images captured a dazzlingly bright Beaver Moon as it rose above the city-state early on Nov. 16 amid wispy clouds.

Photographer Roslan Rahman of AFP and Getty Images snapped this image of a full moon rising above Singapore early on Nov. 16, 2024. (Image credit: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

Check these other amazing Beaver Moon supermoon photos from across X, too.

What a big, bold ball of beauty! Tonight’s Full Beaver Moon shines brightly — the fourth and final Supermoon of 2024! #BeaverMoon #SuperMoon pic.twitter.com/OOpPjOOxHyNovember 15, 2024

The Full Beaver Supermoon rising behind the @EdgeNYC in midtown Manhattan just before sunset. 🦫🌕#NewYorkCity #BeaverSuperMoon #moon #fullmoon pic.twitter.com/qmxsphDs9wNovember 16, 2024

Tonight's full "Frost" Moon, or "Beaver" Moon, rising over Grand Canyon just before sunset, Friday November 15, 2024.Today was definitely favoring the frost option, with cool temperatures enhanced by gusty winds. Tonight's South Rim low is expected to drop down to 20°F (-6°C).… pic.twitter.com/bbV22Uz6nBNovember 16, 2024

The Full Beaver Moon setting behind the Statue of Liberty. #NewYorkCity #NYC #beaverMoon #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/vYq5EVtlOTNovember 16, 2024

A supermoon is seen at the Campidoglio in Rome, Italy.November's full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, is the last chance for people to see a supermoon this year. Image ID: 2YK02G7/Alberto Lingria/Xinhua/Alamy Live News #BeaverMoon #Supermoon #Rome #MoonPhotography #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/XjmQQm9sZoNovember 16, 2024

If these gorgeous full moon photos inspire you to learn more about observing the moon, our ultimate guide to observing the moon can help you plan for the next full moon, December's Cold Moon. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .

And if you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon up close, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next full moon in your own photos.

