August full moon: Sturgeon supermoon delights skywatchers worldwide (photos)

The first of two supermoons this month thrilled skywatchers worldwide and we've got the photos to prove it.

August's full moon , the Sturgeon Moon, rose around 9:30 p.m. EDT (0130 GMT on Aug. 2) and set at 5:11 a.m. EDT (0911 GMT) on Aug. 2 according to In the Sky.

The Sturgeon supermoon will be followed by the blue supermoon on Aug. 30. It is called a ' blue moon ' as it will be the second full moon in a calendar month.

Both of August's moons are considered supermoons because they're full moons that occur when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth , known as perigee, during its 27.3-day orbit.

As the event takes place when the moon is closer to Earth, supermoons can appear as much as 30 percent brighter and 14 percent larger than usual. Though it's difficult to spot these differences with the naked eye, eagle-eyed moon-watchers may be able to tell the difference.

From New York skyscrapers to Ancient Greek ruins, we take a look at some of the best supermoon photographs from around the world.

In this photo from Italy, the Sturgeon supermoon is rising behind the Sirente mountain in Sirente Velino Natural Park. as seen from Rocca Di Cambio, a town in the province of L'Aquila, Abruzzo.

Sturgeon supermoon rising behind Sirente mountain, Italy. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The bright lights of 'the Big Apple' were outshined by the Sturgeon full moon as it rose above New York City's skyline.

Full moon rising above New York. (Image credit: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Clouds don't always cooperate (as many astrophotographers will know!) But this photograph of the full moon rising above Islamabad, Pakistan, shows they can help create a rather dramatic, moody scene.

Full moon shrouded in cloud, Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image credit: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

August's first of two supermoons looks spectacular as it rises behind Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey.

Full moon rising behind Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey. (Image credit: Cihan Demirci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The full moon looks magnificent as it rises over the ancient Temple of Poseidon, in Sounion, Greece.

Full moon and the Temple of Poseidon. (Image credit: Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Here the supermoon rises behind a lighthouse at San Andres beach, Malaga, Spain.

Full moon behind lighthouse, Malaga, Spain. (Image credit: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This photograph captured from Toulouse, southern France, shows a Boeing 737 aircraft soaring across the face of the moon as it makes its journey from Dublin to Mallorca.

Sturgeon moon and airplane, Toulouse, France. (Image credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Airplanes weren't the only mode of transportation getting in on the full moon action. Here, a cable car traverses the face of the Sturgeon moon as it makes its way up Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Full moon shining behind cable car, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image credit: MAURO PIMENTEL/MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

If all this full moon content has inspired you to take a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture whether it be exploring the lunar seas, mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket the landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .

If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next skywatching sight on your own.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.