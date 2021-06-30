The second wave of 'Star Wars: The High Republic' novels is here. Here's what to know.

The second wave of books in the "Star Wars: The High Republic" series from Disney Lucasfilm launched on June 29, 2021.

Earlier this year, Disney Lucasfilm Press rolled out the first wave of " Star Wars: The High Republic " books and comics that introduced a fresh roster of heroes and villains bounding and battling across the galaxy.

These intertwined "Star Wars" stories were spread across multiple publishing platforms and occurred during the Golden Age of the Jedi Knights when the light-sabered warriors were the legendary protectors of the Republic at its glorious height.

Now Disney has announced the next phase of this publishing endeavor that centers around the continuing saga set 200 years prior to "The Phantom Menace" by releasing covers, catalog descriptions, and on-sale dates for three more “The High Republic” novels serving the Middle Grade, Young Adult, and Adult markets.

First into hyperspace on June 29 is the Middle Grade title, " Race To Crashpoint Tower " (Disney Lucasfilm Press, 2021), by Daniel Jose Older.

The cover for "Race to Crashpoint Tower" by Daniel Jose Older. (Image credit: Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Star Wars :The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint Tower:

Join Jedi Padawan Ram Jomaram on Valo, where he stumbles across a huge threat to the planet and Republic Fair, but can he make it to the titular tower?

Here’s the official description at StarWars.com :

“The Republic Fair is coming! Visitors from all over the galaxy are traveling to the planet Valo for a massive, awe inspiring festival celebrating the Republic. While his fellow Valons prepare for the fair, Jedi Padawan Ram Jomaram is hiding out in his favorite place: a dingy garage filled with mechanical parts and tools. But when a security alarm goes off on the nearby hilltop nicknamed Crashpoint Peak, he ventures out with his trusty droid V18 to investigate.

“There he discovers that someone has knocked out Valo’s communications tower—a frightening sign that Valo, and the Republic Fair, are in danger. Sure enough, as Ram races to warn the Jedi, the dreaded Nihil unleash a surprise attack! It’s up to Ram to face down the enemy at Crashpoint Tower and send a call for help to the Republic. Luckily, he’s about to get some assistance from unexpected new friends.”

Also being launched on June 29 is Del Rey Books is the Adult release, " The Rising Storm " (Disney Lucasfilm Press, 2021) by acclaimed British author Cavan Scott, who was co-creator behind Marvel's "The High Republic" comic book series that dropped earlier this year.

The cover for Cavan Scott's "The Rising Storm," which follows the events of "Light of the Jedi" in "Star Wars: The High Republic." (Image credit: Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Per StarWars.com , the plotline unfolds as follows:

"Following the dramatic events of 'Light of the Jedi,' heroes of the High Republic era return to face a shattered peace and a fearsome foe. In the wake of the Great Hyperspace Disaster and the heroism of the Jedi, the Republic continues to grow, bringing more worlds together under a single unified banner.

"Under the leadership of Chancellor Lina Soh, the spirit of unity extends throughout the galaxy, with the Jedi and the newly established Starlight Beacon station at the vanguard. In celebration, the chancellor plans The Republic Fair, a showcase of the possibilities and the peace of the expanding Republic — a peace the Jedi hope to foster. Stellan Gios, Bell Zettifar, Elzar Mann, and others join the event as ambassadors of harmony. But as the eyes of the galaxy turn toward the Fair, so too does the fury of the Nihil.

"Their leader, Marchion Ro, is intent on destroying this unity. His storm descends on the pageantry and celebration, sowing chaos and exacting revenge. As the Jedi struggle to curb the carnage of the rampaging Nihil, they come face-to-face with the true fear their enemy plans to unleash across the galaxy — the kind of fear from which even the Force cannot shield them."

Rounding out the trio of new "The High Republic" releases is the Young Adult book, " Out of the Shadows " (Disney Lucasfilm Press, 2021), by Justina Ireland on July 27. Ireland penned one of the first wave’s Middle Grade titles, “A Test of Courage” (Disney Lucasfilm Press, 2021).

The cover for "Out of the Shadows" by Justina Ireland in the "Star Wars: The High Republic" series. (Image credit: Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Check out the detailed synopsis from StarWars.com :



"Sylvestri Yarrow is on a streak of bad luck with no end of sight. She's been doing her best to keep the family cargo business going after her mom’s death, but between mounting debt and increasing attacks by the Nihil on unsuspecting ships, Syl is in danger of losing all she has left of her mother. She heads to the galactic capital of Coruscant for help, but gets sidetracked when she's drawn into a squabble between two powerful families over a patch of space on the frontier. Knee-deep in familial politics is the last place Syl wants to be, but the promise of a big payoff is enough to keep her interested.

"Meanwhile, Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh has been summoned to Coruscant, but with no idea of why or by whom. She and her Padawan Imri hitch a ride to the capital with Jedi Master Cohmac and his Padawan, Reath—and are asked to assist with the property dispute on the frontier. But why? What is so important about an empty patch of space? The answer will lead Vernestra to a new understanding of her abilities, and will take Syl back to the past…and to truths that will finally come out of the shadows."

Disney Lucasfilm Press' and Del Rey Books’ latest round of "The High Republic" novels arrive starting June 29.

