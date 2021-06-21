Control the galaxy in 'Star Wars: Rebellion' with this 26% off Prime Day game deal

The board game "Star Wars: Rebellion" is at least 26% off for Prime Day, with an additional 5% available if you click an option for a coupon. So make sure to buy on Amazon while the Force is with you.

The board game features a huge battle between the notorious dueling sides of the "Star Wars" universe, the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. As usual, the fate of the universe will fall into the hands of a few people, so choose your options wisely.

The set comes with more than 150 plastic miniature items to represent your forces, including such iconic figures as the Death Star, the AT-AT Walker and the X-wing Starfighter.

"Star Wars: Rebellion" board game $99.95 $73.56 at Amazon

The game has you choose either the Dark or the Light side of the Force, including actions such as commanding starships, managing troop movements or trying to bring other systems to your cause.

Gamemaker Fantasy Flight Games says success will depend on executing secret missions with some key players from the "Star Wars" universe (such as Leia Organa or Emperor Palpatine) and using your starships, troops and vehicles effectively.

The game is rated for ages 14 and older, will yield three to four hours of gameplay, and is open to between two to four combatants at a time.

So hyperdrive right in. It is your destiny.

