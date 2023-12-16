Mace Windu honors Qui-Gon's final mission in upcoming 'Star Wars: The Glass Abyss' novel

The Jedi Knight Mace Windu doesn’t get nearly enough credit for his valiant deeds in the "Star Wars" universe, even after decapitating Jango Fett in "Attack of the Clones" and then almost vanquishing Chancellor Palpatine (aka Darth Sidious) before Anakin intervened and Windu was chucked out the window in "Revenge of the Sith."

Now the skilled, purple-lightsabered warrior played by Samuel L. Jackson shines in "Star Wars: Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss," his very own solo novel coming next summer. The book sees Windu taking up arms to complete Qui-Gon Jinn’s last mission in the Outer Rim following the tragic events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."

Written by esteemed author and screenwriter Steven Barnes, the man who penned the "Star Wars Legends" classic "The Cestus Deception" and dozens of other sci-fi novels, including the "Dream Park" series with Larry Niven, "The Glass Abyss" hits book stores on Aug. 6, 2024, published by Random House Worlds. Its plot unfolds after Darth Maul kills Qui-Gon and Mace Windu is given a posthumous request from his deceased friend that begins a new quest to fulfill.

"Star Wars: Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss" comes out in August 2024. (Image credit: Random House Worlds)

Here's the official synopsis:

"The Jedi are reeling from Qui-Gon Jinn’s sudden death at the hands of a Sith. Jedi Master Mace Windu’s feelings about Qui-Gon have always been complicated, and have not been made any simpler in death. While they often disagreed, Mace valued Qui-Gon's unique perspective, and their shared dedication to the Force made them allies. Without Qui-Gon and his unorthodox views, Mace feels out of balance.

"While considering his fallen friend’s legacy, Mace is surprised to receive a final message from Qui-Gon, marked to be delivered to Mace on the event of Qui-Gon’s death. The message contains a last request: a plea to help the Outer Rim planet of Metagos.

"Many years ago, a violent solar flare transformed the surface of the desert planet into a landscape of irradiated glass — as beautiful as it is dangerous. Now most of the surviving inhabitants live underground, where rival clans fight to control the planet’s limited resources.

"As a young Jedi, Qui-Gon protected the Sa'ad farming clan from the planet’s less scrupulous factions. The Sa’ad practice the art of dream-weaving, retaining their waking minds upon sleep in order to communicate and coexist with the wild creatures around them. Qui-Gon vowed to return if they ever required his aid, but now it falls to Mace to fulfill that promise. The Sa'ad’s leader, KinShan Nightbird, has begged for the Jedi’s help in freeing Megatos from the crime lords who threaten to eradicate her people’s way of life."

Samuel J. Jackson as Mace Windu in" Star Wars: Attack of the Clones." (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Barnes was thrilled to be summoned by Random House to write "The Glass Abyss" and lend his talents to a project exploring more of Mace Windu's "Star Wars" past.

"I was busy with television work…but how could I pass THIS up?" Barnes told StarWars.com. "A chance to wield the purple lightsaber? Hah! So, with the support of a great team, I crafted a story of mystery, adventure, betrayal, and romance on a new planet, Metagos, a seething criminal cesspool that was once a thriving and beautiful world, a place where a single supreme warrior, willing to risk all, can make the ultimate difference.

"Intent on fulfilling Qui-Gon's final wishes, Mace travels to Metagos and infiltrates the enemies of the Sa'ad. But as the Jedi Master investigates the intricate web of adversaries and allies, Mace finds himself pushed to the boundaries of the Jedi code, challenging his beliefs and his relationship to the Force itself."

"At all times, I remembered there is only one goal in writing such a book: to be true to the mythos, and thrill the fans," Barnes adds. "To give them the fun, suspense, and heart-stopping action they've come to expect from one of our greatest mythologies, and create more of an inner world for one of the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy. I can't wait to share 'The Glass Abyss' with the fans. I can't wait to read it myself."

"Star Wars: Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss" releases on Aug. 6, 2024.