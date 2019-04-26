Lego Is Bringing the Tantive IV from 'Star Wars' to Earth This May the Fourth!

Remember that little ship that's speeding away from the Imperial Star Destroyer in the first moments of the first-ever "Star Wars" film, "A New Hope"? Now you can own that ship for yourself. Lego has a Tantive IV available for assembly, and no detail is left to chance.

In a news release, Lego representatives said the massive 1,768-piece set "faithfully recreates all of the Rebel cruiser's signature details, including an elongated hull, detachable escape pods, elevating gun turrets, cargo hold and 11 massive engines at the back."

If you take the plating off the hull, inside you'll see a two-minifigure cockpit, a weapon rack, a conference room (including a table) and a two-seat control console. Luckily, despite the number of pieces in this set, it is movable; there's a radar dish included with the Tantive that can be used as a carry handle, allowing the ship to "fly" around your living room.

Image 1 of 14 Lego is celebrating 20 years of "Star Wars" sets with an epic Tantive IV set from "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope." The $199.99 set will be released May 4, 2019. (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 14 The Lego Tantive IV will feature 1,768 pieces to let you recreate the iconic opening scenes from the first "Star Wars" film. (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 14 Lego minifigure versions of Princess Leia, R22D2 and Bail Organa are in charge of the Tantive IV. (Image credit: Lego) Image 4 of 14 Lego's new Princess Leia minifigure comes with both legs and a dress, as well as a blaster and her iconic twin bun hairstyle. (Image credit: Lego) Image 5 of 14 Alderaan Senator Bail Organa, Leia's adopted father, as seen in Lego form. The Tantive IV is his ship. (Image credit: Lego) Image 6 of 14 When complete, Lego's Tantive IV is 5 by 7 by 24 inches (or 14 by 19 by 62 centimeters) . (Image credit: Lego) Image 7 of 14 No Tantive IV set would be complete without Rebel troopers. Lego's version is no exception. (Image credit: Lego) Image 8 of 14 A view of the engines and escape pod of the Tantive IV. (Image credit: Lego) Image 9 of 14 Lego has included a handy handle on the Tantive IV so you can swoosh it around your Lego spacescape. (Image credit: Lego) Image 10 of 14 Blasters and Lego stud shooters help defend the brick-built Tantive IV. (Image credit: Lego) Image 11 of 14 A look inside the flight deck aboard Lego's Tantive IV. (Image credit: Lego) Image 12 of 14 Droid favorites R2-D2 and C-3P0 play a pivotal role on the Tantive IV in "A New Hope," so it's no surprise to see them in this Lego set. (Image credit: Lego) Image 13 of 14 A look at the hidden bolt storage inside the Lego Tantive IV's neck. (Image credit: Lego) Image 14 of 14 R2-D2 and C-3P0 fit nicely inside the Lego Tantive IV's escape pod. Next stop: Tatooine! (Image credit: Lego)

Coming with the set are five "Star Wars" minifigures, including some of the iconic stars of "A New Hope." You'll see Princess Leia, C-3PO, R2-D2, a Rebel fleet trooper and Bail Organa. You'll also get some weapons, including a blaster pistol and three blasters, as well as electrobinoculars to help your heroes see far into the distance.

The completed starship measures 5 by 7 by 24 inches (or 14 by 19 by 62 centimeters) and is available from Lego stores or online starting on May 4. That's a popular date for "Star Wars" fans, who twist a well-known saying from the film franchise into: "May the Fourth be with you." (If you're a super-fan enrolled in the VIP program, Lego says you can get your hands on the set a day early.)

Tantive IV retails for $199.99 in the United States, with different pricing for different countries, and it's rated for ages 12 and up.