Lego Unveils New Darth Vader Building Set for Star Wars Celebration

Lego's iconic villain, Darth Vader, is so inspiring in this new bust that it may threaten your efforts to resist the Dark Side. The new "Star Wars Celebration" building set shows the mask up close and in terrifying detail. More details on what to expect are in the following pictures.

This head-on view shows just how terrifying Lego can make a 327-piece building set. This picture particularly shows off Darth Vader's brick-built respirator, inside of shiny black armor. As far as we know, however, this bust won't talk back to you in that terrifying machine-like voice.

Buy Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust building set exclusively at Target