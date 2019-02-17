Lego Celebrates 20 Years of 'Star Wars' Sets With Special Anniversary Collection

NEW YORK — It's been 20 years since the very first Lego "Star Wars" building sets hit stores. To celebrate, Lego has redesigned some of its most popular models from the last two decades.

Lego will release five commemorative "Star Wars" building sets on April 1, 2019. But that's not all — Lego has announced a grand total of 24 new "Star Wars" building sets so far this year! We got a sneak peek at the new anniversary sets and more here at Toy Fair. Check them out below! [Gallery: Lego Reveals New 'Star Wars' Sets for 2019]

Lego Star Wars 75243 Slave I (Image credit: Space.com)

Join Boba Fett in his adventures through the galaxy with this buildable version of his Slave 1 starship! This 1,007-piece building set comes with five minifigures, including Boba Fett, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Zuckuss and 4-LOM. Boba Fett's starship is equipped with spring-loaded shooters to facilitate his epic space battles. Lego's suggested retail price for this set is $119.99.

Lego Star Wars 75258 Anakin’s Podracer (Image credit: Space.com)

You can build your own model of Anakin Skywalker's custom-built podracer with this special 20th-anniversary Lego "Star Wars" building set. It comes with 279 pieces and minifigures of Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker and Padme Amidala. This set will retail for $29.99.

Lego Star Wars 75259 Snowspeeder (Image credit: Space.com)

Based on an epic scene from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," Lego's new Snowspeeder building set has 309 pieces and comes with Luke Skywalker and Dark Ralter minifigures that can sit in the cockpit of the speeder. This set's retail price is $39.99.

Lego Star Wars 75261 Clone Scout Walker (Image credit: Space.com)

Another special Lego "Star Wars" 20th anniversary building set features a Clone Scout Walker and four minifigures: a Wookiee, a Clone Scout Trooper, Darth Vader and a battle droid. This 250-piece set will sell for $29.99.

Lego Star Wars 75262 Imperial Dropship (Image credit: Space.com)

Load your Imperial Troopers into the Dropship and deploy them into battle with this 20th anniversary edition Lego "Star Wars" building set. The 125-piece features one of the Galactic Empire's Dropship Transports and comes with a Han Solo minifigure, a Shadow Stormtrooper and three generic Stormtroopers. This set will be $19.99.

That sums up Lego's new 20th anniversary collection, but these are not the only "Star Wars" sets coming out soon. You can check out the rest in this gallery or swipe through the images below.

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 2 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 3 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 4 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 5 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 6 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 7 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 8 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 9 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 10 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 11 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 12 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 13 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 14 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com) Image 15 of 15 (Image credit: Space.com)