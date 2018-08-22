Lego 'Star Wars' Strikes Back with Epic 'Betrayal on Cloud City' Set!

A new Lego set depicts four key scenes from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (1980). It'll run you $349.99.

Relive the scene of an epic betrayal on "Star Wars" with Lego's latest addition to the franchise — a model of Cloud City, where hero Han Solo's friend Lando makes a nasty deal with the series villain, Darth Vader.

After the set hits stores and online shops on Oct. 1, fans will pay $349.99 to construct four key scenes from the 1980 movie "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The massive set has 2,812 pieces, and includes 18 minifigures. Examples include the heroes Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker; Solo's betraying friend, Lando Calrissian; droids; and Stormtroopers. [25 Lego Sets You Need in Your Collection]

This is what to expect in every section:

Section 1: A landing platform, a slave ship run by bounty-hunter Boba Fett, and a spot to store unlucky people who get frozen in carbonite blocks.

Section 2: A dining area with room for five minifigures, a garbage-processing room with an incinerator, and a promenade.

Section 3: A sensor balcony that includes a swing-out function, a chamber to freeze people into carbonate blocks, and an area where heroes and villains can duel with the weapon of choice in the "Star Wars" universe — lightsabers.

Section 4: An interrogation chamber, a prison cell, a hanger with a secret trapdoor, and room for a couple of vehicles.

And here's a closer look at the set.

Key players come as minifigures in Lego's new "Betrayal on Cloud City" set. (Image credit: Lego)

Another close-up of Lego's "Betrayal on Cloud City" set. (Image credit: Lego)

Frozen in carbonite in Lego's "Betrayal on Cloud City" set. (Image credit: Lego)

An interrupted meal plays out on Lego's "Betrayal on Cloud City" set. (Image credit: Lego)

