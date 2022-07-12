Step into this Amazon Prime Day deal for Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider for $25 off

Get ready for covert combat missions in a galaxy far, far away with an incredible Lego Star Wars deal on an iconic vehicle.

The Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider is on sale at Amazon for $25 (opens in new tab). That's a 50% discount off its usual price and the best steal of the season, so tractor beam that into your cart before stock disappears.

Call it a Chicken Walker if you wish, but the war-painted AT-ST Raider from the smash Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, is all business with its impressive armored exterior and twin laser cannons ready for covert combat missions in the galaxy far, far away.

This 540-piece, heavily modified variant of the standard Imperial AT-ST walker measures in at approximately 9 inches (25 centimeters) high, 5'' (15cm) long and 5'' (13cm) wide, and should make an admirable addition to your fleet of Star Wars vehicles, regardless of its tarnished reputation.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Raider 75254 $50.00 $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At half-off for Amazon Prime Day, this LEGO AT-ST Raider is an absolute steal and hails from The Mandalorian Season 1. It comes fully equipped with minifigures of The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and two Klatooinian tribesmen who terrorized a peaceful village on the planet Sorgan.



The Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider comes complete with a swiveling turret, firing armament, and four minifigures of The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and a pair of Klatooinian Raiders. They’re well-armed with three blaster rifles and a blaster pistol to replicate that memorable scene from The Mandalorian episode, "Sanctuary."

As seen in The Mandalorian Season 1, the AT-ST Raider was a customized, beefed-up version of the regular military mech and was used to raid a village on the planet Sorgan by Klatooinian tribesmen following the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Rated for padawans aged 8 and above, flexible features for play on the Lego Star Wars set include a turning top section, a cockpit to insert your minifigures and authentic leg design that is true to what you saw on the screen.

Recreate iconic battles with the Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider. (Image credit: Amazon )

In its basic combat and support configuration, AT-STs were first seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and received much more screen time in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983). In that last film, they didn’t fare too well against those furry natives of the ninth moon of Endor, the Ewoks.

With a few sticks, rope, and logs, the cute critters were able to embarrass the Empire and literally bring the AT-STs to their knees. Forest warfare might not be the mech’s most efficient tactical deployment!

Star Wars legend Phil Tippett and his Academy Award-winning visual effects team used their impressive stop-motion skills to bring these miniature machines to life in the original trilogy’s last two entries, and they’re still a beloved (if often mocked) part of the official Star Wars canon.

If you're looking for more deals for your Lego Star Wars fan, check out the deep discounts available on the Millennium Falcon, the Mandalorian Starfighter and the Imperial Shuttle. Whatever you choose, nab that space vehicle fast before it disappears off-planet.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Prime Day Space Deals, or our guide to the Best Lego Star Wars sets.