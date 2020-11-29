This Star Wars Kylo Ren Lightsaber is Force-dropped to 50% off in Cyber Monday deal

If you want to stamp out the Resistance, this is your golden chance. "Star Wars" fans can pick up Kylo Ren's lightsaber for an incredible 50% off at Kohl's.

Given the high original price of the item — $300 — getting the chance to fight Jedi warriors for $150 is a deal you won't want to miss. Lightsabers are an item of choice among "Star Wars" collectors, no matter what franchise they grew up with, and this is a collector's item, with great heft and craftsmanship.

Ren, the anti-hero of the sequel series, is known for his unique T-shaped lightsaber that splits the plasma stream into three channels, venting superheated gas from the side. Battles are thus pretty tricky against this blade given that it shoots out lasers in three directions. So you'll have a great edge in your fantasy fights.

Great Star Wars Deal Star Wars Kylo Ren Lightsaber: $299.99 $149.99 at Kohl's Buying this lightsaber at an incredible 50% off is your destiny, but only if you jump in quickly. Kylo Ren's lightsaber is a sure bet among "Star Wars" collectible fans, especially those that enjoy the sequel trilogy or lightsabers in general.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro)

Ren used a lightsaber just like this one to enact some of the more famous battle scenes of the sequels. This includes that cool one with Rey in "The Force Awakens" in the snow, during an earthquake, that ended in a standoff. And who knows, you may see this lightsaber version pop up in some of the newer "Star Wars" content being developed by Disney.

Cyber Monday is a bonanza for "Star Wars" fans of all budgets, so as you consider this lightsaber you can also pick up more incredible deals — as long as you hyperspace to the relevant websites quickly. Check out our guides to "Star Wars" gifts and "Star Wars" Lego gifts for your favorites in droids, spaceships and of course, Baby Yoda. And may the Force be with you.

