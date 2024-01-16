'Star Trek: The Mission and Other Stories' offers fans a stellar new anthology

The "Star Trek" universe is a fertile galaxy inspiring scribes from all walks of life to pen stimulating stories based on the franchise's 57 years exploring the final frontier.
In keeping with this literary tradition and arriving from Titan Books on Feb. 13, 2024 comes "Star Trek: 'The Mission' and Other Stories," a new anthology collected from the pages of Star Trek Explorer magazine for the first time in a premium-format, 96-page hardcover volume, fortified with 14 illustrated tales composed by an eclectic crew of distinguished "Star Trek" writers.
This deluxe edition includes original short fiction by James Swallow, John Peel, Gary Russell, Greg Cox, Una McCormack, Michael Carroll, Christopher Cooper, Chris Dows, Michael Collins, and Keith R. A. DeCandido. It showcases imaginative works that spotlight iconic "Star Trek" characters like Will Riker, Benjamin Sisko, Jonathan Archer, Guinan, and Kate Pulaski in addition to fan-favorite alien foes such as the hive-minded cyborg beings known as the Borg.
Check out the official description:
"Adventure to the final frontier and beyond…
"The short stories collected in this volume feature characters and situations from across the 'Star Trek' universe, including 'Star Trek: Enterprise,' 'Star Trek,' 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,' and 'Star Trek: Voyager.'
"These mini-epics include the return of noir detective Dixon Hill, a strange tale of the crew of the Enterprise-D forgetting their first officer, William Riker, a dramatic prelude to the classic episode 'What Are Little Girls Made Of?' and even a story showcasing Captain Jonathan Archer's loyal hound, Porthos."
Here's a rundown of all 14 pieces of fiction included in this new anthology edition:
"CONTROL"
Story by John Reed, Art by Louie De Martinis
A tale starring Captain Jonathan Archer’s loyal dog, Porthos.
"THE GUARDIAN"
Story by Gary Russell, Art by Louie De Martinis
A prelude the classic episode “What Are Little Girls Made Of?”
"THE DISAVOWED"
Story by Christopher Cooper
The crew of the Enterprise lose all memory of William Riker!
"PAGHABI"
Story by Chris Dows, Art by Louie De Martinis
Guinan is invaded by a sinister force.
"PULASKI 2.0"
Story by Greg Cox
Doctor Katherine Pulaski experiences life as an android.
"THE EXPERT"
Story by Gary Russell, Art by Louie De Martinis
A family is torn apart when the Borg strike.
"SCRAMBLE"
Story by Greg Cox, Art by Louis De Martinis
A return to the noir world of Dixon Hill.
"THE MISSION"
Story by James Swallow, Art by Louie De Martinis
Espionage runs rife aboard Deep Space 9.
"THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER"
Story by Una McCormack, Art by Louie De Martinis
Kira Nerys and Garak discuss their opposing ideologies.
"FRONTIER MEDICINE"
Story by Michael Carroll, Art by Louie De Martinis
Doctor Julian Bashir has a career defining adventure.
"BY SPECIAL REQUEST"
Story by John Peel, Art by Louie De Martinis
Miles O’Brien and Julian Bashir enjoy some rest and recreation with a difference.
"THE VICTIM"
Story by John Peel, Art by Andy Walker
Garak moves in for a kill, but can he pull the trigger?
"YOU CAN'T BUY FATE"
Story by Keith R.A. DeCandido, Art by Andy Walker
A first contact mission through the wormhole doesn’t quite go according to plan.
"SUMMER DAYS CAN LAST FOREVER"
Story by Michael Collins, Art by Michael Collins
The dull 1950s town of Patterson Creek is livened by some unusual visitors.
"Star Trek: 'The Mission' and Other Stories" enters our orbit on Feb. 13, 2024.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
