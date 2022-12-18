'Star Trek: 'Q and False' and Other Stories' extends the final frontier with new anthology

Star Trek: Q and False and Other Stories

With winter's ragged hand descending as we deepen into the holiday season, there's no better way for sci-fi fans to indulge in their favorite franchise than burrowing into an anthology like Titan Books' new "Star Trek: 'Q and False' and Other Stories."

Landing on Dec. 20, 2022 and presented by Star Trek Explorer Magazine, this deluxe-format, 96-page hardcover is fortified with 14 illustrated mini-epics penned by an eclectic assortment of acclaimed "Star Trek" writers.

Titan's impressive gathering of speculative fiction scribes includes original space-faring tales by "Star Trek: Voyager's" Lisa Klink and best-selling authors James Swallow, Una McCormack, Christopher Cooper, Chris Dows, Peter Holmstrom, and Greg Cox.

From Captain Kirk discovering the enigmatic Q and a romantic Delta IV reunion between Will Decker and the lovely Ilia, to the Borg's nefarious origins and Captain Archer's first time in the Enterprise captain's chair, "Star Trek: 'Q and False' and Other Stories" showcases adventures spanning the "Star Trek" universe, including "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Star Trek," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Voyager."

Here's the official list of "Star Trek" short stories contained:

"ALL THAT MADDENS AND TORMENTS"

Story: Christopher Cooper

James T. Kirk meets a mysterious figure following the disaster on the Enterprise-B.

"Q AND FALSE"

Story: Lisa Klink

The crew of the Enterprise-D's commitment to the Prime Directive is challenged.

"A NIGHT IN"

Story: Una McCormack

Garak has an unexpected encounter aboard Deep Space Nine.

"THE OFFER"

Story: James Swallow

Captain Jonathan Archer has a chance encounter as he prepares for his first voyage in the Enterprise.

"SEVEN>SEVEN"

Story: Greg Cox

Seven of Nine confronts her inner demons.

"QUALITY OF LIFE"

Story: Christopher Cooper

Q witnesses the genesis of the Federation’s greatest foes.

"RETRIBUTION"

Story: Lisa Klink

The Voyager crew leap into action to stop a saboteur.

"BROKEN OATHS"

Story: Chris Dows

Doctor Crusher faces a challenging ethical dilemma.

"THE WAY TO EXILE"

Story: Greg Cox

In a coda to the classic episode “Space Seed,” Khan attacks!

"KILL CAPTAIN PROTON!"

Story: Lisa Klink

An all-new adventure for the Holodeck hero Captain Proton.

"CUMULATIVE DAMAGE"

Story: Chris Dows

Scotty notices something is awry with the Enterprise as he supervises her refit.

"EXPLORERS OF THE STORM"

Story: Peter Holmstrom

Will Decker and Ilia reunite on Delta IV.

"PREY"

Story: Lisa Klink

A shuttle craft accident leads Beverly Crusher into a fight for survival.

"GROWING PAINS"

Story: Peter Holmstrom

Geordi La Forge takes his first steps as an officer aboard the Enterprise.

Titan Books' "Star Trek: 'Q and False' and Other Stories" arrives on December 20.