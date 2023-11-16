'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 transports onto on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Dec. 5

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has been a revelation for loyal "Star Trek" fans of all stripes.

The sophomore season, which ended this past August, was a cornucopia of genre-swapped sci-fi delights that included a frightening horror tale, a crossover with "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and the venerable franchise's first-ever full musical episode that rocked the streaming world for Paramount+.

As the Hollywood strikes have ended and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are getting back to work in Toronto for what's likely to be a Gorn-filled season 3, now is the perfect time to dive deeper into the smash series when "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2 comes home to dock on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD from Paramount Home Video on Dec. 5.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2 is coming to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on Dec. 5, 2023. (Image credit: Paramount+)

These epic four-disc DVD, four-disc Blu-ray, and three-disc 4K UHD collections come complete with a galaxy of extras to enhance your appreciation and knowledge of how this sensational sci-fi series was produced. They’ve even tossed in a limited-edition "Subspace Rhapsody" mini poster and customizable character magnets packed into the deluxe Steelbook set to sweeten up the deal.

Here's the detailed description:

"Join the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise that’s 'Beyond impressive' (Rolling Stone) as they go where no season of 'Star Trek' has ever gone before! 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 contains more than two hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and never-before-seen deleted, extended, and alternate scenes."

As a brief refresher, "Strange New Worlds" Season 2's cast includes Anson Mount ("Hell on Wheels") as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck ("The Sorcerer's Apprentice") as Spock, Rebecca Romijn ("X-Men") as Una Chin-Riley, Celia Rose Gooding ("Breakwater") as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush ("Halifax Retribution") as Nurse Christine Chapel and Academy Award nominee Carol Kane ("Hester Street") as Pelia.