'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 transports onto on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Dec. 5

By Jeff Spry
published

Paramount Home Entertainment has fortified these deluxe sets with hours of bonus content and geeky goodies.

eight star trek characters stand in front of a spacey background featuring planets and streaking meteors.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2." (Image credit: Paramount +)

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has been a revelation for loyal "Star Trek" fans of all stripes.

The sophomore season, which ended this past August, was a cornucopia of genre-swapped sci-fi delights that included a frightening horror tale, a crossover with "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and the venerable franchise's first-ever full musical episode that rocked the streaming world for Paramount+.

As the Hollywood strikes have ended and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are getting back to work in Toronto for what's likely to be a Gorn-filled season 3, now is the perfect time to dive deeper into the smash series when "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2 comes home to dock on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD from Paramount Home Video on Dec. 5.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2 is coming to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on Dec. 5, 2023. (Image credit: Paramount+)

These epic four-disc DVD, four-disc Blu-ray, and three-disc 4K UHD collections come complete with a galaxy of extras to enhance your appreciation and knowledge of how this sensational sci-fi series was produced. They’ve even tossed in a limited-edition "Subspace Rhapsody" mini poster and customizable character magnets packed into the deluxe Steelbook set to sweeten up the deal.

Here's the detailed description:

"Join the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise that’s 'Beyond impressive' (Rolling Stone) as they go where no season of 'Star Trek' has ever gone before! 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2  contains more than two hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and never-before-seen deleted, extended, and alternate scenes."

As a brief refresher, "Strange New Worlds" Season 2's cast includes Anson Mount ("Hell on Wheels") as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck ("The Sorcerer's Apprentice") as Spock, Rebecca Romijn ("X-Men") as Una Chin-Riley, Celia Rose Gooding ("Breakwater") as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush ("Halifax Retribution") as Nurse Christine Chapel and Academy Award nominee Carol Kane ("Hester Street") as Pelia.

Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.