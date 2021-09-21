'Star Trek Online' new season 'Reflections' is out and free to play!

The popular massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) "Star Trek Online" has released its latest season, now available to play for free.

"Reflections" is available on PC and will be coming to consoles sometime in November. The new season will come as a free update for players and will see the newfound peace in the Star Trek universe established during the games’ previous season, threatened by dangers emerging from the Mirror Universe.

To celebrate the release of the new season, digital retailer Fanatical and publisher Perfect World Entertainment are releasing charity bundles of downloadable content (DLC) that players can buy for a reduced price in support of The Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The story of "Reflections" follows the ending of the longstanding Klingon Civil War. Despite the bloodshed coming to an end, things are far from peaceful in the final frontier. The action starts with a surprise appearance from the savage Admiral Leeta (played by Chase Masterson, a "Star Trek Online" fan favorite and "Deep Space Nine" star), who travels from the Mirror Universe to warn the Federation of a threat that could endanger both of their universes.

There are also a whole host of features included with the new season, like a new featured episode called "Firewall," a new task force operation, a "Reflections" special event, new lower decks content and a captain elite training token.

"Star Trek Online" is free to download as a base game with in-game purchases and DLC available.