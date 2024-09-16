IDW's 'Star Trek: Lore War' will bring back Data's evil brother in 2025 comics crossover event

In a reality-warping cosmic event two years in the making, IDW Publishing is celebrating all the creative foundational work after relaunching its award-winning "Star Trek" comics with the Eisner-nominated "Star Trek #400" to present an epic new crossover project next year, "Star Trek: Lore War."

Hailing from top-tier creators Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell, and illustrator Davide Tinto, this intertwined sci-fi tale arriving in March of 2025 will carry over into the prime "Star Trek" ongoing series, "Star Trek: Defiant," and several special one-shot tie-in issues to be announced later.

Watch Star Trek on Paramount Plus: Get a one month free trial Get all the Star Trek content you can possibly handle with this free trial of Paramount Plus. Watch new shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and all the classic Trek movies and TV shows too. Plans start from $4.99/month after the trial ends.

Here's the official synopsis:

"The single most devious mind in the universe has won. Commander Data's evil brother, Lore, has used the Orb of Destruction to obliterate all of reality and remake it in his image while declaring himself its God. Now that Lore has claimed the ultimate victory, what happens next?"

Related: How is Data in 'Star Trek: Picard' if he died in 'Star Trek: Nemesis?'

"The gods are dead, and only one mad android holds the reins of our universe. With absolute power comes absolute corruption ... but does it come with absolute control?" Kelly said. "Featuring the incredible art of Davide Tinto - a newcomer to the 'Trek' world - we're not settling for anything less than the most impressive and world-ending 'Star Trek' event that comics can contain."

"Star Trek: Lore War #1" lands on March 26, 2025 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Lanzing described this endeavor as the "ultimate 'Star Trek' comics crossover event" and reiterates its importance after laying the groundwork for its saga since 2022.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is it. The moment we've been building to since the Theseus left space dock and the Defiant was stolen," he remarked.

Group Editor Heather Antos is obviously excited for fans to finally enjoy what IDW has been cultivating since their "Star Trek" franchise relaunch two years ago.

"It's all been building to this moment," she notes. "No, literally. From the original prelude in 'Star Trek #400' two years ago the road map has always led to 'Lore War.' When Collin, Jackson, and Christopher first embarked on this mission we asked the question 'Can a man be both man and a god?' Well now Lore is answering."

The character of Lore was an antisocial Soong-type android created by Doctor Noonien Soong and an amoral twin of Lt. Commander Data. He was introduced in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 1 in the episode "Datalore," airing in 1988.

"Since the line's inception, our grander story in both titles has dealt with 'Star Trek's' concept of godlike beings and the rejection of those godlike beings — order and entropy as it exists throughout the four quadrants of the galaxy," added Cantwell. "Who pulls the strings and who dares to cut them? 'Lore War' is quite literally the apotheosis of that shared theme, two years in the making."

"Star Trek: Lore War #1" beams directly into comic shops on March 26, 2025.