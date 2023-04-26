Watch SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket launch on 6th mission today

By Mike Wall
last updated

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:29 p.m. EDT (2329 GMT).

SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket will launch for the sixth time ever today (April 26), and you can watch the action live.

The Falcon Heavy is scheduled to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida today at 7:29 p.m. EDT (2329 GMT), carrying two satellites toward distant geostationary orbit. There is a 57-minute launch window available.

You can watch the liftoff live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company (opens in new tab). SpaceX has said weather conditions are 50% favorable for liftoff (opens in new tab).

Related: SpaceX's 1st Falcon Heavy rocket launched Elon Musk's Tesla into space 5 years ago

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the ViaSat-3 satellite and other payloads stands atop Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for an April 26, 2023 launch. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The primary payload on today's mission is ViaSat-3 Americas, a 14,000-pound (6,400 kilograms) broadband satellite that will be operated by California-based company Viasat.

The second satellite flying today is Arcturus, a communications craft that will be operated by San Francisco-based Astranis Space Technologies.

"Although it only weighs 300 kg [660 pounds], the mighty communications satellite has the ability to provide data throughput up to 7.5 Gbps for ... Alaska and the surrounding region," EverydayAstronaut.com wrote (opens in new tab) of Arcturus in a description of today's flight.

RELATED STORIES:

—  SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch spotted from space station (photo)

 —  Facts about SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket

 —  SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launches classified mission for US Space Force

The Falcon Heavy consists of three strapped-together first stages of SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. The central booster is topped with an upper stage and the payload(s).

Falcon Heavy debuted in February 2018 with a memorable test flight flight that sent SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster into orbit around the sun with Starman, a spacesuit-clad mannequin, at the wheel.

The burly rocket has flown four more times since then, most recently in January of this year, when it launched the classified USSF-67 mission for the U.S. Space Force.

The Falcon Heavy's three first-stage boosters are designed to be reusable. However, none of the boosters will be recovered on today's mission, presumably because they won't have enough fuel left over to maneuver themselves safely back to Earth for a vertical touchdown.

For more than five years, the Falcon Heavy was SpaceX's most powerful rocket. But the company's gigantic Starship vehicle took that title with its debut liftoff on April 20, a test flight that reached a maximum altitude of 24 miles (39 kilometers) and ended in a commanded explosion high above the Gulf of Mexico for safety's sake.

Starship's 33 first-stage Raptor engines generate 16.7 million tons of thrust at liftoff, according to SpaceX (opens in new tab). That's more than three times more than the Falcon Heavy produces, and nearly twice as much as the second-place vehicle, NASA's Space Launch System megarocket.

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There (opens in new tab)" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com (opens in new tab) and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.