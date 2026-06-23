China's space plane appears to have released a mystery object in orbit

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China's Shenlong space plane appears to have released a mystery object while in orbit, according to a private space surveillance firm.

Shenlong launched on its fourth mission on Feb. 6, 2026 atop a Long March 2F rocket that lifted off from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. As with previous flights , the objectives of this mission were not disclosed to the public. But according to recent observations by the commercial orbital intelligence company LeoLabs, one part of Shenlong's latest mission appears to involve releasing an unknown object.

"At 02:30 UTC on 22 June 2026, LeoLabs detected an unknown object in the vicinity of the Chinese Shenlong reusable space plane," LeoLabs posted to X . "This object did not correlate to any other object in our catalog. It was first observed by our Tracker radar in New Zealand."

"Following additional observations across our global network and analysis via LeoLabs Delta, we have independently catal