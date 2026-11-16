A Magna Carta for the stars: King Charles III takes on space sustainability

We live in the era of the satellite. They power our phones, banking infrastructure, navigational systems and internet, while providing stunning imagery and data that can be used to direct emergency services, feed weather forecasts and help coordinate military assets.

But low-Earth orbit is not an infinite resource. It's starting to get crowded, with over 16,000 satellites and over 1.2 million pieces of debris currently circling our planet at incredible speeds. And if not managed properly, the results could be catastrophic.

"In the early days of the space age actors could more or less ignore the other actors," Peter Martinez, executive director of the Secure World Foundation told Space.com. "You know the big sky paradigm, right? You can do what you want because the chances of your actions affecting others are minuscule."

As noted by Martinez, the modern orbital landscape is radically different from those early frontier days, especially since the mid 2010s and the advent of satellite megaconstellations. "Nowadays, we really do have to worry about orbital congestion, and because space is out of sight for most people, we don't."

Each new rocket launch leaves a footprint on the orbital environment, whether it be the satellite payloads they place in orbit or the pieces of inert hardware they leave behind such as an interstage adapter or rocket body. All of those objects create an ever-increasing risk of collisions.

130 million pieces of debris are currently estimated to be orbiting Earth. (Image credit: ESA)

In a worst case scenario, clouds of debris spawned by colliding spacecraft could create a cascading effect known as the Kessler syndrome , with the potential to render the orbital environment completely unusable, trapping us on Earth .

Enter King Charles III's Astra Carta, an all-encompassing roadmap to space exploration that launched on June 28, 2023 with a clear but ambitious mandate — to place sustainability at the core of humanity's presence beyond Earth.

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What is the Astra Carta?

The Astra Carta stands as the space-focused sibling of the Terra Carta — a voluntary framework that launched in 2021 with the goal of safeguarding Earth's natural splendor by championing a transition to global sustainability practices and environmental responsibility.

Both names were chosen to draw comparison with the Magna Carta, a royal charter that served as an early foundation for the English Legal system and modern day democracies . The principles enshrined in the Astra Carta have the potential to be similarly transformative if taken to heart.

"I have long felt that protecting space that immediately surrounds our planet is one of those issues few recognize as important, but like so many of our present challenges, that were ignored for too long, if we do not address it quickly, it will come back to haunt us in a big way," the then-Prince of Wales stated in a message to participants of the 4th Summit for Space Sustainability in June 2022.

The framework was crafted by King Charles III's Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), which drew on the expertise of academics, heads of national space agencies and experts, such as Canadian astronaut and former International Space Station commander Chris Hadfield.

What does the Astra Carta say?

"It's like Stephen Hawking said, 'Stop looking at your shoes and look up'," Hadfield told Space.com. "It's really easy to spend a bunch of time on the news of the day, or the news of the week, or even the news of the month, you actually need something aspirational to be able to look up to some external measure of long-term success and goodness."

To Hadfield, the Astra Carta is an example of just that. It encourages humanity to embrace a global, peaceful outlook, which the astronaut believes will be vital to humanity's success as we venture deeper into space.

"If you view the moon as an eighth continent, which essentially it is, bigger than Africa, untapped, largely unsurveyed, whose laws are we going to follow as we begin to settle there?" continued Hadfield. "Or do we just transport kind of a silly imprint of our current geopolitics?"

King Charles III (middle) is photographed in discussion with former astronaut Chris Hadfield (right) at Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Photo by EAMONN M. MCCORMACK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Astra Carta addresses a variety of interconnected challenges over its 33 pages and the 13 Articles of its "Zero Draft", which compliments and builds on the goals of existing treaties like the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, and the U.S. Artemis Accords .

Article 8 primarily focuses on orbital debris mitigation, and encourages the use of reusable launchers and responsible satellite disposal, investing in debris removal, and boosting public knowledge of the threat through education, among other measures.

But the Astra Carta's systemic approach reaches far beyond the threat posed by space debris. The remaining 12 articles highlight a latticework of forward thinking actions, ranging from the need for greater co-ordination between satellite operators to encouraging the development of novel propulsion and life support systems.It also calls for ethical guidelines on the use of AI in space, the establishing of key performance indicators for sustainability and legal frameworks for cybersecurity while advocating for treaties that prohibit the use of automated weapons in space, and so much more.

From paper to action

Each topic addressed in the Astra Carta looms large enough on its own. Taken together, they appear borderline insurmountable. But the convening power of King Charles III's SMI could prove to be a powerful factor in addressing them.

"What's interesting with the space economy is that the players within it are very fragmented, all over the world, and there isn't something that's sort of telling them what to do and how to behave in space," Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) CEO Jennifer Jordan-Saifi told Space.com. "And so there's definitely an appetite from all of those private sector players across the world … for something to galvanise common purpose."

To that end, the SMI has created a Space Sustainability Task Force to champion the principles of the Astra Carta, led by an advisory council that includes European Space Agency director Josef Aschbacher, UK Space Agency Director Paul Bate, Martinez and Hadfield.

The Astra Carta seal on display at a UKSA event. (Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The non-profit has advanced the goals of the Astra Carta at meetings of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and by working with major players, including SpaceX . It also organizes high profile events such as the Nov. 7 Artemis Celebration Gala at the Kennedy Space Center , Florida, which honored Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman , Jeremy Hansen and Victor Glover while bringing together 450 leaders and pioneers from the space, government and business sectors.

In July earlier this year, His Majesty opened the UK Space and Defence Gateway at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, which partnered with the SMI and created an investment council to further the principles of the framework.

"The voluntary framework is the fastest way to get everyone on the same page".

The Astra Carta's champions are actively engaging the private sector, governments and other luminaries. What's more, Jordan-Saifi believes that the voluntary nature of the Astra Carta could trigger widespread change faster than may be possible through the traditional U.N. system, which may need to be incorporated into country-level laws in a process that could take decades.

The Astra Carta seeks to place sustainability at the core of space exploration, protecting Earth in the process. (Image credit: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory)

"The voluntary framework is the fastest way to get everyone on the same page. And then we might move to more concrete and enforceable, binding options in the future." In the meantime, Jordan-Saifi hopes that players in the space industry will play a role in holding one another accountable to observing the principles of the Astra Carta.

But could the competitive nature of the emerging space sector act as a barrier to embracing sustainability, as commercial entities race to capture their own share of the market?

"Space has become a very congested and competitive domain"

But could the competitive nature of the emerging space sector act as a barrier to embracing sustainability, as commercial entities race to capture their own share of the market?

"Space has become a very congested and competitive domain, and I don't, frankly, see the big players taking their foot off the gas, both for commercial and for strategic reasons," explained Martinez. "But I think that there is a growing awareness of the fragility of the space domain, and so, therefore, I would expect the major actors to recognise this and to behave responsibly."

Martinez points to SpaceX's Starlink constellation as an example of good behavior on orbit, with the company often sharing satellite trajectories and maneuver plans for other actors to see and plan for ahead of time. "...This is what I think we are all aspiring towards in the future, some form of global, globally coordinated, or global space traffic coordination system. which we don't yet have today."

A heightened risk comes from newcomers drawn to the growing space economy from other sectors. "They don't understand that they're entering a fragile and strategic domain, and that's where initiatives like the Astra Carta can help to socialise this awareness," continued Martinez.

But one of the greatest potential strengths of the Astra Carta may rest with its unique ability to engage the public and raise awareness in the quest for sustainability in space, as much as its capacity to galvanise the private sector.

Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen are honored at a gala presented by the Sustainable Markets Initiative. (Image credit: Sustainable Markets Initiative)

"The first step is to create social awareness of this, and I would say that one of the values of the Astra Carta is the cache of royal attention to this issue," said Martinez. "Extending the king's already well known appreciation for stewardship of the Earth environment to the orbital environment. And I think that is the real value of it … if the king is talking about this issue, [it] raises its salience and gets others to think about it."

In this, His Majesty is supported by the SMI and a team of astronaut ambassadors, including Hadfield, U.S. astronaut Nicole Stott and ESA astronaut Tim Peake.

"We're going to Antigua and Barbuda for the heads of government meeting of the Commonwealth, and the king attends that, and we're actually bringing Chris Hadfield on stage to talk to the 2.7 billion citizens of the Commonwealth about the AstraCarta," said Jordan-Saifi touting the SMI's ability to reach a vast global audience. "...We really want more and more people to be involved and be aware about space. And I think once people are aware of it, they want the same sustainability standards for protecting our planet."

However, the sheer scope of the Astra Carta makes it a challenge to communicate to the public. Potential readers may also be surprised to find that the most up-to-date version available on the SMI website is still the "Zero Draft" — the name commonly given to unpolished works not yet ready for publication.

Jordan-Saifi assured me that the Astra Carta's Zero Draft is still relevant and accurate, but that a version 1.0 is currently going through consultation for potential release in the future.

"If you're ready to declare anything after three years, you're making a mistake."

Which begs the question: how would one even gauge the success of so far reaching a roadmap as the Astra Carta? Its voluntary nature makes it inherently challenging, but as Jordan-Saifi notes, there are certain metrics that could be used to indicate how far the Astra Carta has shifted the space economy towards sustainability in the future.

The SMI could track the number of countries and commercial partners that have agreed to adhere to the principles of the Astra Carta, assess public awareness and gauge the success with which its tenants have been formally adopted by the United Nations and other regulatory bodies.

Hadfield, meanwhile, reflected on the difficulties facing the Astra Carta's champions on the long road to sustainability.

"How do you weave in the role of a space agency who has to answer to the national demands and the constraints that they have, both financially and politically?" questioned the former astronaut. "And how do you weave in all of the nonprofits that have all different agendas? The Astra Carta is trying to do all those things, and I think it's done admirably, but it takes patience. And if you're ready to declare anything after three years, you're making a mistake."