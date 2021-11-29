Cyber Monday camera deal: Save $800 on the Sony a7R III

It's Cyber Monday and if you're looking for a Cyber Monday camera deal this offer of $800 of the Sony Alpha a7R III Mirrorless Camera could be one to snap up.

An $800 discount is massive but this Cyber Monday camera deal is particularly impressive because of the quality of camera. In fact, we like the Sony Alpha a7R III Mirrorless Camera so much we've rated this the best camera for low noise astro shots in our best cameras for astrophotography guide. It certainly isn't an entry level camera but is easy to use and versatile - no matter what you want to shoot.

You should also check out our Sony A7 III review for more in-depth information on the camera and to see why we recommend it so much. With this being a Cyber Monday deal, we can't guarantee how long the discount will last, so we recommend you act quickly to take advantage of this great saving. If this camera isn't quite what you're looking for, be sure to check out our best camera for photos and videos guide as well.

$2798 Sony a7R III Mirrorless Digital Camera | $2798 now $1998 from Adorama. Save $800 on the Sony a7R III Mirrorless Digital Camera from Adorama. This camera is versatile, performs extremely well for it's price, is lightweight, comfortable and easy to use.

The main positives of this camera are the performance, design and functionality. It performs really well in low-level light conditions, which is good for astrophotography. It also has an effective autofocus and a great battery life. Specs are one thing and results are another but this camera delivers the goods - especially for the price you pay.

In terms of design, it scores big as well. It's portable and easy to travel with, and it's rubber grip makes it comfortable to hold. All the buttons are where you'd expect them to be and it has a touchscreen that tilts so touchscreen focus becomes easier. The camera also records in 4K and has 4D for wider frame coverage which really makes it stand out for the price you pay.

We highly recommend this camera and now that you can save $800 on the Sony Alpha a7R III Mirrorless Camera, this could be the best time to snap it up. This Cyber Monday camera deal might be up there with the best Cyber Monday deals out there.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday Space deals, as well as our complete guide to Cyber Monday camera deals.