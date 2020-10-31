Eerie Skull Nebula glows bright for Halloween

A spooky new image captures the Skull Nebula illuminated by a triple star system just in time for Halloween.

The Skull Nebula, formally known as NGC 246, is located roughly 1,600 light-years away in the constellation Cetus, or The Whale. Using the Very Large Telescope in Chile, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) snapped a new photo of the eerie nebula, which bears a striking resemblance to a skull floating through space.

NGC 246 is a planetary nebula that consists of a pair of closely bound stars orbited by a third outer star. The nebula is the dusty remnant of a stellar explosion, during which a sun-like star expelled its outer layers, leaving behind a glowing white dwarf star.

The Skull Nebula, seen here by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, is an eerie sight shaped by a strange triple-star system. (Image credit: European Southern Observatory)

The bright white dwarf is one of two stars that can be seen at the very center of NGC 246. However, the white dwarf also has a dim red dwarf stellar companion that can't be seen in the new ESO image. These two stars orbit each other as a binary pair , which is in turn orbited by a third star at a distance of about 1,900 times the space between Earth and the sun.

"Collectively, these three stars establish NGC 246 as the first known planetary nebula with a hierarchical triple stellar system at its center," according to a statement from the ESO .

The new image was taken using the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2, or FORS2, instrument mounted on Antu — one of the VLT's telescopes at the Paranal Observatory.

The new view of the Skull Nebula captures the bloodshot clouds of gas and dust that remain from the stellar explosion . The hydrogen (red) and oxygen (light blue) gases of the nebula appear to glow, illuminating the skull’s face against the dark backdrop of interstellar space.