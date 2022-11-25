Peacock Black Friday deal: Get Peacock for just $1 per month for a full year

This Black Friday deal can save you a whopping 80% on a year of Peacock, which includes huge new TV shows and classic movies.

The streaming wars have begun, and there are plenty of services to choose from across the likes of Apple TV+, Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime, and more.

One of the best Black Friday streaming deals we’ve found, however, comes from the folks at NBC. Their Peacock streaming service is just $1 per month for a year (opens in new tab), meaning you can get 365 days worth of entertainment for just $12 – and there are no ads in sight.

(opens in new tab) Peacock - was $5 per month , now $1 per month at Peacock (opens in new tab) Use code "SAVEBIG" to save 80% on Peacock and get a year of content including Battlestar Galactica and The End Is Nye for just a dollar a month.

Peacock is home to a whole host of sci-fi and space-focused content, spread across both movies and TV shows. Classic sci-fi horror movie Phantasm, Firefly follow-up Serenity, and emotional gut punch Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind are there, just to name a few.

On the TV side of things, Peacock is home to Battlestar Galactica, one of the highest-rated space shows out there, as well as superhero show Heroes and universe-hopping nineties show Sliders and recent comedy Resident Alien.

Away from sci-fi, there’s still plenty on offer, including Law and Order (and its spinoffs), the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (now known as Bel-Air), and iconic workplace comedy The Office (US).

Unlike many streaming services, NBC is quite content to drop relatively fresh content straight onto the service, too – Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror Nope is on there, having only launched this year, and the same can be said about the latest Minions movie The Rise of Gru, and Jurassic World: Dominion, too.

if you're looking for more streaming offers, we've also posted about deals on 50% off Paramount Plus and Hulu for just $1.99 per month too.

For more Black Friday deals, be sure to follow our Black Friday deals live blog, where we’re rounding up deals on everything from Lego and streaming services to telescopes, cameras, and more.