Save 23% on the excellent Nikon Prostaff P7 8x42 binoculars this Black Friday

One of the best small sets of binoculars is on offer this Black Friday: Amazon has reduced the Nikon Prostaff P7 8x52 binoculars by 23%, making them just $146.95.

"Incredibly well-made and high quality" is how we described the Nikon Prostaff P7 8x52 binoculars in our review. Could you ask for more in a product? Not really, but the ProStaff P7 continues to deliver. These binoculars are small and lightweight and offer sharp and crystal-clear views. They're some of the best binoculars around, then, and thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal, they're better than ever.

Normally $189.95, you can currently pick up the Nikon Prostaff P7 8x42 for $146.95. That's a saving of $43, and we're pretty certain you won't find such a quality pair of binoculars for less.

Nikon Prostaff P7 8x42: was $189.95 now $146.95 at Amazon Save 23% on this rather excellent pair of binoculars. Small and lightweight yet sturdy and offering pin-sharp images, even at full price they come highly recommended. With more than $40 off, however, this is a deal not to be missed.

The Nikon Prostaff P7 8x47 binoculars offer 8x magnification, making them useful in a variety of situations. They're perhaps not best suited for detailed astronomy work, but we do find them superb for general stargazing: their wide field of view means you can enjoy a full sweep of the night sky.

Thanks to how light they are, you can comfortably hold them in one hand, making them great for extended use. They're also ideal for traveling with as they can easily fit in a bag or you can throw them in the back of the car. There are additional features we appreciate here, too: the Nikon Prostaff P7 8x47 binoculars are fogproof and they're also waterproof up to 1m for 10 minutes. However, we don't necessarily recommend trying to use them underwater.

If you choose to buy the Prostaff P7 from Amazon this Black Friday, you'll also get a neck strap, lens cap and fabric case included, making this a rather premium package.

Key Specs: 8x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 6.8 degrees angular field of view, 20mm eye relief, weighs 618g.

Consensus: We love the Nikon Prostaff P7 8x42. These binoculars are some of the best lightweight binoculars around, offering pin-sharp images in a lightweight and small body.

Buy if: You want a solid and small pair of binoculars that are great, versatile all-rounders.

Don't buy if: You want to focus on more detailed astronomy, the 8x magnification of these binoculars gives good wide-field views but can't get in close to smaller objects.

Alternative models: The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 is a great alternative if you're looking for something slightly cheaper. But if money is no object, you can't get better than the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars.

