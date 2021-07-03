Exclusive: Filmmakers hunt for the truth in new documentary trailer for 'On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky'

America is currently in the throes of UFO mania these days, especially with the Pentagon's recent inconclusive report to Congress on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) recently emerging after Navy footage showed strange objects buzzing over the ocean at hypersonic speeds.

Not since the 1970s when author Erich von Daniken's "Chariots of the Gods" topped book sales charts and Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" mined box office gold has there been such interest in ufology and getting to the scientific realities of uncanny sightings.

Now a new documentary by the award-winning filmmakers at Small Town Monsters is shining further light on the subject matter with " On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky " and Space.com has an exclusive first look at the official full trailer.

Related: UFO sightings remain mysterious, US government report says

(Image credit: Small Town Monsters)

This latest project is a sequel to "On the Trail of UFOs" from 2020, their acclaimed series that took an intimate look at the current state of unidentified flying objects and our country's constantly-shifting relationship with the culture. It became one of the most-viewed independent UFO documentary titles in history, pulling in nearly 10 million views on Amazon Prime alone.

Here, cryptid documentarian Seth Breedlove ("On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey") and paranormal researcher Shannon LeGro ("Into The Fray") continue their hunt for the truth behind the enigma of unidentified flying objects in this newest Small Town Monsters release.

"Dark Sky" explores the UFO and UAP topic from the point-of-view of LeGro, a well-known podcast host and bestselling author, and leans more heavily on actual eyewitness accounts than typical alien fare by focusing on connections between Unidentified Objects and energy sources.

Related: The best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Amazon Prime in July

The new documentary "On The Trail of UFOS: Dark Sky" examines the UFO phenomenon and the U.S. military's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena reports. It will launch on streaming platforms Aug. 3, 2021. (Image credit: Small Town Monsters)

"﻿This project excited us because we were able to look into reports from real people in real places that still connect what they’re seeing to what is being talked about in the mainstream media today," Breedlove said. "Particularly, this idea of why these objects or lights in the sky might actually be here on earth and how they might be closer connected to us than we think."

" On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky " from 1091 Pictures will be available to purchase or rent starting Aug. 3 on streaming platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and FandangoNOW.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.