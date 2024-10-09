Official 'Star Trek' magazine ends an impressive 30-year run in December

As the old proverb goes, "all good things must come to an end," and so it is with Titan Publications' "Star Trek Explorer" magazine, which will deliver its final issue (Star Trek Explorer #14) on Dec. 4, 2024 after 30 years of covering Paramount's popular sci-fi franchise as their official publication.

London-based publisher Titan, the firm that also produces a full lineup of comics, graphic novels, and pop culture books, started publishing the deluxe monthly "Star Trek Magazine" in 1995, prior to its rebranding as "Star Trek Explorer" in 2021. It's a bittersweet ending that only speaks to the diminishing availability of physical media in the modern era of digital dominance.

The official cover for 2021's rebranded "Star Trek Explorer #1" (Image credit: titan)

"Speaking personally, it's always a sad moment when a long-running magazine or project ends, but 30 years is an incredible run for any licensed project," veteran Editor-in-Chief John Freeman tells Space.com.

"And we have delivered some terrific material along the way - interviews, behind-the-scenes features, and, more recently, award-winning short fiction. So I'm immensely proud I was part of establishing 'Star Trek Magazine' back in the 1990s, initially in the UK, saw the launch of spin-offs like our 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' title, saw the magazine translated into German, fly off shelves in the United States, and, more recently, play a part in its transmogrification into 'Star Trek Explorer.'"

Here's the official description for this farewell edition:

"It's the final issue, but we're going out with a bang!

GOD AND SUPERBEINGS -

Delving into the worlds of 'Star Trek's' most powerful species!

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS -

With John de Lancie, Denise Crosby, and the one and only William Shatner!

'STAR TREK EXPLORER' TAKES A BOW -

We take a look back of at 30 years of the magazine at Titan Magazines, celebrating its coverage of the franchise and sharing some favourite memories from editors past and present!"

The final official cover for "Star Trek Explorer #14" (Image credit: Titan)

Current subscribers to "Star Trek Explorer" have been contacted by Titan regarding subscription options for unfulfilled issues. Titan Books is by no means abandoning any of its other "Star Trek"-related offerings such as tie-in novels, commemorative editions, retrospective specials, and concept art books.

"Down the years, I've worked with some great writers, met some of the show's stars and even had the opportunity to walk the sets of 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,'" Freeman adds. "Behind the scenes crew, across my three terms as editor were always fantastic in their support, as were so many actors, too. What editor wouldn't enjoy a job like the one I've had? It's been one heck of a ride, and I very much value Titan's faith in me to be in the 'Captain's chair' more than once!"

Faithful fans can still look forward to the penultimate "Star Trek Explorer" Issue #13, which lands on Oct. 30 showcasing a fresh interview with Jonathan Frakes.

"Star Trek Explorer #14" arrives in stores and on digital on Dec. 4, 2024.