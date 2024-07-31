Northern lights delight as 'cannibal' solar storm triggers auroras across US and Canada (photos)

Over two days the sun launched a barrage of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — expulsions of plasma and magnetic field — toward Earth.

The first two CMEs combined and formed a "cannibal CME" which hit on July 29 at 8:27 p.m. EDT (0027 on July 30), sparking a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm and triggering northern lights across the U.S. and Canada.

Forecasters had originally predicted a more potent G3-class geomagnetic storm from the cannibal CME , but the magnetic fields inside the CME were pointing in the wrong direction and therefore didn't connect with Earth's magnetosphere . Nevertheless, avid aurora chasers and skywatchers were able to set their sights on the skies and capture some beautiful northern lights photos as the colors danced overhead.

With so much solar activity, predicting the arrival of so many solar storms and their effectiveness at triggering vivid auroral displays proved to be quite the headache for solar weather forecasters.

Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov took to X to try and describe the difficulty forecasters were having.

"This shows what a mess #SpaceWeather forecasters are going through trying to model this extensive train of storms," Skov wrote in a post on X.

From Mild to Wild: In the last two days our Sun has launched at least TEN #solarstorms that are Earth-directed (or partly so). This shows what a mess #SpaceWeather forecasters are going through trying to model this extensive train of storms.

From the video in the embedded X post, you can see 10 CMEs erupting from the sun in all directions.

The good news is more CMEs are on their way which could spark G2-class geomagnetic storms when they arrive on July 31 and Aug. 1, according to SpaceWeather.com . So we could be in for even more northern lights shows over the next couple of nights.

Northern lights photos

Photographer Sarah Marie Calhoun watched the northern lights dance outside Evergreen Colorado, U.S.

"I am always excited at a chance to catch the northern lights," Calhoun told Space.com in an email.

At first, Marie wasn't too sure there would be much to see but to her delight, the auroras but on a colorful show.

"As things started last night, I thought maybe we wouldn’t have too much luck, then around midnight things started to explode with color! Always such a treat to capture an event like this, and I try pushing the bar to see it at lower KP levels than previously known in Colorado," Calhoun continued.

Northern lights viewed from Colorado, U.S. by Sarah Marie Calhoun. (Image credit: Sarah Marie Calhoun)

Will McQuillan captured this beautiful photograph of the northern lights over Lake Ontario, near, Baker, New York, U.S. on July 30.

"Hazy conditions on the horizon didn’t seem to stop much of the aurora's deep reds and light pinks from dancing under the Milky Way ," McQuillan told Space.com in an email.

Will McQuillan saw some nice red auroras over Lake Ontario, NY, on July 30. (Image credit: Will McQuillan)

Theresa Tanner saw a vibrant display above central Alberta, Canada after midnight local time on July 30 along with partner Dar Tanner

"It was partly cloudy so we didn't think we would get a break but we did!" Tanner told Space.com in an email.

"The sky exploded around midnight colors were amazing!" Tanner continued.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Theresa Tanner/Dar Tanner) (Image credit: Theresa Tanner/Dar Tanner) (Image credit: Theresa Tanner/Dar Tanner) (Image credit: Theresa Tanner/Dar Tanner) (Image credit: Theresa Tanner/Dar Tanner)

Earth and space science communicator SunshineNate captured this stunning aurora image during a STEM livestream on TikTok. At the time, the livestream was showing viewers how to photograph auroras with a smartphone. They captured this striking image using an iPhone 14 Pro.

"Western Pennsylvania had a very subtle yet colorful aurora display during the G3 Geomagnetic Storm," SunshineNate told space.com in an email.

Purple-pink auroras captured above Western Pennsylvania during a TikTok livestream by Earth and space science communicator SunshineNate. (Image credit: SunshineNate (TikTok @sunshinenate))

Photographer Harlan Thomas captured this dramatic image on July 30 at 2:58 a.m. MST (4:58 a.m. EDT) 18 miles (30 kilometers) north of Calgary, Canada. The scene shows a green aurora display dancing overhead while a meteor streaks through the star-studded sky.

"Conditions were cloudy with the occasional opening and there was wildfire smoke from fires burning in BC and Alberta," Thomas told Space.com in an email.

"It's always nice to follow a CME from the Sun to Earth, the results can be spectacular," Thomas continued.

Northern lights and a meteor photographed 18 miles north of Calgary, Canada. (Image credit: Harlan Thomas)

Brandon Caza enjoyed the northern lights display from his deck in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada around 12:30 to 1 am local time.

"Lady Aurora is out and dancing this evening!" Caza wrote in a post on X .

When he's not on the hunt for auroras, Caza enjoys storm chasing with The Eh! Team .

Image 1 of 3 Brandon Caza caught a nice northern lights display from Saskatoon, SK, Canada . (Image credit: Brandon Caza (Twitter @bcza85)) Brandon Caza caught a nice northern lights display from Saskatoon, SK, Canada . (Image credit: Brandon Caza (Twitter @bcza85)) Brandon Caza caught a nice northern lights display from Saskatoon, SK, Canada . (Image credit: Brandon Caza (Twitter @bcza85))

Many skywatchers also took to X to post their impressive aurora photos from the minor geomagnetic storm.

Photographer Steve Luther captured a vibrant purple display near Wasco, Oregon, U.S.

Photographer Steve Luther captured a vibrant purple display near Wasco, Oregon, U.S.

Photographer Kris Luckenbach witnessed a remarkable northern lights display above Kodiak Island, Alaska, U.S.

Photographer Kris Luckenbach witnessed a remarkable northern lights display above Kodiak Island, Alaska, U.S.

And Justin Anderson captured an explosive aurora display above northern Manitoba, Canada.

And Justin Anderson captured an explosive aurora display above northern Manitoba, Canada.

